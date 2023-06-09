Donald Trump’s indictment: what you need to know | Donald Trump News





EXPLANATOR

Trump’s indictment remains sealed, but he is believed to be charged with mishandling classified documents.

Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate has drawn attention to one of the most notable cases in the history of the United States Justice Departments.

The federal charges pose Trump’s greatest legal danger yet, less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Here’s what you need to know:

What are the fees? Trump announced Thursday night on his Truth Social social media site that Justice Department attorneys have informed his legal team that he has been charged. Trump said he was due in court next week. The former president has reportedly been charged with seven counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to two people familiar with the indictment but not authorized to speak about it publicly. The charges themselves are unclear and remain under seal, one person said. It was not immediately clear if anyone else would be charged in the case. How did this case come about? Officials from the National Archives and Records Administration contacted representatives of Trump, after his term ended in January 2021, when they realized that important documents from his tenure as president were missing from their collection. White House records are considered the property of the US government and must be retained under the Presidential Records Act. A Trump representative told the National Archives in December 2021 that presidential records were found at Trump’s Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago. In January 2022, the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida home, later telling Justice Department officials they contained many classified documents. In May 2022, the FBI and the Justice Department issued a subpoena for the remaining classified documents in Trump’s possession. Investigators who traveled to Trump’s property weeks later to retrieve the records received about three dozen documents and an affidavit from Trump’s lawyers attesting that the requested items had been returned. This claim turned out to be false. In August 2022, federal officials with a search warrant returned to Mar-a-Lago and seized over 33 boxes and containers totaling 11,000 documents from a storage room and office, including 100 classified documents. About 300 documents with classification marks, some at the top secret level, have been recovered from Trump since he left office in January 2021. What is an indictment? An indictment is the formal charge brought against someone after a grand jury of members of the community votes and enough members agree that there is enough evidence to charge someone with a crime. The indictment against Trump remains sealed. Once the document is made public, it will expose the crime or crimes that Trump is accused of having committed. Sometimes indictments include a long narrative with lots of detail about the allegations, while others are more basic and simply outline the charges an accused faces. Did President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence also have classified documents? Yes, but the circumstances of their cases are very different from the situation involving Trump. After classified documents were found at the Bidens think tank and at Pences Indiana’s home, their attorneys notified authorities and quickly arranged for their release. They also authorized further searches by federal authorities to search for additional records. There is no indication that either knew of the existence of the documents before they were discovered, and no evidence has so far emerged that Biden or Pence sought to cover up the discoveries. . This is important because the Department of Justice historically seeks the will to decide whether to pursue criminal charges. A special counsel was appointed earlier this year to investigate how the classified documents ended up at Bidens Delaware home and former office. Even if the Justice Department were to conclude that the Bidens case could be prosecuted based on the evidence, its office of legal counsel concluded that a president is immune from prosecution while in office. As for Pence, the Justice Department informed its legal team earlier this month that it would not pursue criminal charges against him for his manipulation of the documents. Does a federal indictment prevent Trump from running for president?

