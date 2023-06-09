The polls won’t open in Indonesia’s mammoth presidential election until February next year, but the battle lines are firmly drawn. Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan will face off against popular Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) candidate Ganjar Pranowo. And for the third time, Prabowo Subianto is back in contention for the top job, having been absent in 2014 and 2019.

Next year looks different. With juggernaut Joko Widodo out of the race after completing his two-term limit, Prabowo’s huge blocks of support in the previous two votes become very valuable. Tens of millions of new voters began to think who they will vote for. In a three-way race, things are looking good for Prabowo.

Potential voters and election watchers are pointing to an Instagram post that appeared on the candidates’ feed in early May, demonstrating its shifting brand.

Survey conducted in May for a media Compassfound that 32.7% of respondents between the ages of 17 and 26 supported Prabowo, well ahead of Ganjar at 24.5%. The gap between the two narrowed among millennials in the 27-39 age bracket, but Prabowo still led with 23.9% to Ganjars 23.1%. The survey reported a margin of error of 2.83%.

But why Prabowo, and why now? Potential voters and election observers point to a Instagram post who appeared on the contestants feed in early May demonstrating his changing brand. Prabowo is unusually casual in a white Gerindra Party branded hoodie and wearing a facial expression approaching a smile. He stands in front of one of those spectacular sights so common in Indonesia that it is not possible to identify. Among the most liked comments the post has racked up over the month, two stand out from the ordinary messages of support seen on all candidates’ posts.

In a recent Instagram post by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, comments describe him as ganteng, or handsome, and gemes an Indonesian word often translated as cute (Instagram)

Prabowo is ganteng, or beautiful, and gemes an Indonesian word often translated as cute but more evocative of the irresistible feeling of squeezing a young child’s cheeks or picking up a puppy and hugging it, for example.

It’s a world away from the general tough-talking military reputation that Prabowo happily cultivated and nurtured for decades, to the point where he was forbidden entry in the United States for some time following allegations of human rights abuses. This is the image he ran for president in 2014 and again in 2019 and it is still firmly his fault, as defense minister in the current cabinet. At Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last weekend he controversially called for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in what he said were disputed territories. One message to the world and another to the national public is not a unique phenomenon, but the marked change in Prabowos’ national image over the past few months is compelling and appears to be bearing fruit.

Millennials and Gen Z voters, roughly those with the minimum voting age of 17 to 39, will officially become the dominant voting bloc with almost 60% of the vote. Combined, that’s up to 114 million voters, according to Jakartas Center for Strategic and International Studies Youth Voting Survey released last September.

Prabowo quickly gained this ground. The CSIS youth survey was conducted in August last year before Prabowo officially announced his candidacy for president, but after it was clear he intended to do so. This investigation found young voters at the time favored either Ganjar or Anies, and Prabowo would lose to both in a runoff. Young voters believed the candidate, now a third time, may have grown old for bringing about the sweeping changes to the country that many voters are demanding.

A demographic shift of this magnitude is still notable but takes on special significance as Indonesia marked the 25th anniversary of Suharto’s fall last month. None of these voters were over 15 when the Reformasi project began and a third were not even born. There is no first-hand experience with Prabowos’ alleged human rights abuses from the 1970s to the 1990s.

And although it is only a single poll ten months before the vote and carried out the day after Disastrous intervention of IDPs-P at the FIFA U20 football event in Bali, the trend alarmed activists and progressives. The refusal to investigate or even review serious and credible allegations of human rights abuses is a feature of the political elite throughout Southeast Asia. This continued in Indonesia under President Jokowi despite hopes in 2014 that his election victory would bring answers, if not prosecution, for the families of victims of alleged state-sponsored violence.

Indeed, these unanswered allegations were a major aspect of Jokowi’s campaign against Prabowo in 2014 and 2019. The fact that the president tapped his former challenger to join the cabinet as defense minister soon after winning his second term underscored criticism that Jokowi had abandoned many of his pre-2014 progressives and that the PDI-P had feigned concern about human rights abuses.

Jokowi has spent much of the first half of this year championing the Prabowos 2024 bid with high profile visits and social media posts. Whether to support his minister or to pressure PDI-P boss Megawati Sukarnoputri to appoint Ganjar is still debated. The PDI-P is still suffering from its clumsy youth football disaster, undermining faith in the parties’ ability to read the will of the country, and with few other candidates and an apparent acquittal from Jokowi, Prabowo has good reason to ‘to be confident.