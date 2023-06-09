Former US President Donald Trump says he was indicted over classified documents at Mar-a-Lago





Former US President Donald Trump says his lawyers have been told he has been indicted by the US Department of Justice for mishandling sensitive government documents.

Key Points: Donald Trump said the indictment “apparently” relates to boxes of classified documents recovered from his residence in Florida. A source familiar with the matter has confirmed Mr Trump’s indictment in which he faces seven counts in a federal case. he is innocent

Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said the indictment was “apparently” linked to boxes of documents recovered from his residence in Florida.

“The corrupt Biden administration has notified my attorneys that I have been charged,” he wrote on the social media platform.

A source familiar with the matter spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity and confirmed Mr Trump’s indictment in which he faces seven counts in a federal case.

The indictment remains sealed, and even Mr. Trump himself has yet to see what it says. His legal team was briefed on all seven counts as part of a subpoena ordering Mr. Trump to appear in court Tuesday in Miami, the source said.

Speaking on CNN, Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty said those charges include conspiracy, misrepresentation, obstruction of justice and unlawful retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act . He said he expects to see the indictment by Tuesday.

A spokesman for Special Counsel Jack Smith, the Justice Department official leading the investigation, declined to comment.

In a video posted on Truth Social, Mr Trump claims to be innocent, calling it “the greatest witch hunt of all time”.

It is the second time Mr Trump, the first former president in US history to face criminal charges, has been charged.

In April, he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents relating to hidden money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election.

13,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

The US Department of Justice has investigated whether Mr Trump mishandled classified documents he kept after leaving the White House in 2021.

Investigators seized about 13,000 documents from Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, nearly a year ago.

The documents were seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (AP Photo: Steve Helber)

One hundred were marked as classified, even though one of Mr. Trump’s lawyers had previously said that all files bearing classified marks had been referred to the government.

Mr Trump has previously defended his retention of documents, suggesting he declassified them when he was president.

However, Mr. Trump has not provided evidence of this and his lawyers have refused to make this argument in court filings.

Florida “the center of gravity”

Special Counsel Smith, appointed last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is also leading a second criminal investigation into efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to reverse the 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

Although Mr. Garland is appointed by Biden, the special advocates appointed to investigate politically sensitive cases do their jobs with some independence from Justice Department leadership.

Mr Smith has convened grand juries in Washington and Miami to hear evidence, but appears to have decided to take the case to the politically competitive state of Florida, rather than the US capital, where any jury would likely be heavily Democratic .

Legal experts say it could avoid a drawn-out legal challenge by Mr Trump’s team over the proper venue. Under federal law, defendants have the right to be charged where the activity in question took place.

“The center of gravity is clearly Florida,” said Robert Luskin, a Washington attorney who has represented senior government officials.

More classified documents preserved

Mr. Trump is not the only senior government official to come under scrutiny for retaining classified documents.

Lawyers for Mr Biden and Mr Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence revealed this year that they were cooperating with the Justice Department after it was discovered that the pair kept classified files after leaving office .

The Department of Justice has closed its investigations into Mike Pence without pressing charges. (Reuters: Leah Millis)

Mr Biden’s documents dated back to his tenure in the US Senate and as vice president.

The Justice Department closed its investigation into Mr. Pence in June without filing a complaint.

