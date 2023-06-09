Trump Indicted in Mar-a-Lago Probe – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump has been indicted for the second time in less than four months, this time for handling classified documents from his time in the White House. The case — adding to the GOP frontrunner’s legal woes in New York and elsewhere — takes the nation further into uncharted territory, as the former president now simultaneously campaigns to take control of the federal justice system while facing to accusations from him.

Two people with knowledge of the case told Rolling Stone that Trump’s lawyers and close allies were on high alert Thursday morning, about 12 hours before it was publicly announced that Trump had been indicted in the document investigation. Media surrogates and other high-profile Trump defenders have been ordered to stand by, in case the former president is in fact indicted by the federal government on Thursday.

The talking points were drafted early. Fundraising requirements for the campaign were quietly discussed. And some in Trump’s inner circle have spent the day trying to figure out whether Thursday’s indictment chatter was even based on reality, or a repeat of the times earlier this year when Trump announced that he would be arrested on the wrong date.

However, in the evening, the Trumpland rumor mill was vindicated this time.

The former president announced on Truth Social that the ‘corrupt Biden administration’ informed his lawyers that he had been indicted ‘apparently for the Boxes hoax’, Trump’s nickname for the federal investigation into his treatment of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Rolling Stone confirmed the news shortly after Trump’s post. The Justice Department’s indictment includes seven counts related to possession of documents, obstruction and misrepresentation, a source knowledgeable told Rolling Stone.

Trump wrote that he will appear in court next week: “I was summoned to the Federal Courthouse in Miami at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

BREAKING Donald Trump says his lawyers have been told he has been charged in the classified documents investigation.

— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 8, 2023

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN,” Trump added with a video message. “THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPTED. THIS IS ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE AND A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Editor’s Choice

I am an innocent man. We will prove it again. Seven years to prove it, and here we go again.

Donald Trump reacts after saying he was charged in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

— The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2023

Trump became the first former president to be indicted in April when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. He’s also the first to be indicted on federal charges, and more could come. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the classified documents charges, is still investigating Trump’s role in efforts to nullify the 2020 election. He is also under investigation in Georgia for interfering in the state election results.

Trump continually complains about the investigations, alleging they are part of a larger conspiracy to prevent him from taking over the White House. The former president’s rants on Truth Social grew increasingly paranoid this week ahead of Thursday’s indictment. “Wow, this turns out to be the greatest and most vicious example of ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE in our country’s history,” he wrote in a typical post on Wednesday.

Trump’s legal team met with Smith earlier in the week in a last-ditch effort to avoid charges. Rolling Stone, however, confirmed on Wednesday that Trump had been notified that he was the target of an ongoing criminal investigation, the latest in a series of signals that charges were imminent. Rolling Stone reported last month that Trump’s attorneys have groomed him to face federal charges related to the investigation into the documents.

In August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Authorities have seized hundreds of classified documents — some of them highly sensitive and relating to national security — that Trump took on his way out of the White House. The raid was the culmination of a months-long effort by the National Archives and federal authorities to recover the missing materials, which included a DOJ subpoena for the materials. Related Trend

Trump maintained he had done nothing wrong, saying he had declassified all the material – even suggesting he had done so simply by thinking about it. The DOJ isn’t convinced, and neither is Trump, apparently. CNN reported last week that investigators obtained a tape from Trump admitting he took a classified document detailing a plan to attack Iran while acknowledging he was aware he couldn’t just do it. declassify. Trump rejected the taping during a Fox News town hall event with Sean Hannity. “All I know is this: Everything I did was right,” he said.

It’s unclear how the indictment will impact the race for the Republican nomination. The indictment in New York helped Trump in the polls, and he began fundraising for the latest charges almost immediately after announcing them on Thursday. The fact that most Republicans competing against Trump for the nomination — including former Vice President Mike Pence — have defended him against the inquiries can only help his cause.

