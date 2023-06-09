What Donald Trump’s latest impeachment means for him and for 2024





Former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented second indictment could have serious implications for the ongoing presidential race in 2024, CBS News political director Fin Gómez said Thursday.

Two US officials confirmed the charges stemming from the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House to CBS News, as did Trump’s lawyer.

A New York grand jury’s March decision to indict Trump over the circumstances surrounding a “silent” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 did not hurt Trump’s popularity ratings in the polls, Gómez told CBS News’ White House chief. correspondent Nancy Cordes on Thursday.

“If you look at the Manhattan DA case, [Trump’s] the polling numbers boosted him right after it happened,” Gómez said, adding that this fact had not escaped rival Republican campaign sources.

Thursday’s new indictment, however, could have more serious implications for Trump, Gómez said.

“It’s a bit more serious, obviously. It’s a federal matter. It could be potential federal indictments,” Gómez said, noting that rival sources “believe that in the long run, as the cycle continues, it could hurt”. [Trump] to the point that it could potentially knock him off that podium, if you will, to be the favourite.”

A few of the 2024 GOP hopefuls responded to news of the indictment Thursday night. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, noting in a statement that this is Tump’s second indictment, said “his willful disregard for the Constitution and disrespect for the state of law should not define our nation or the Republican Party.” He suggested the criminal case would be “a major distraction” and called on Trump “to respect the office and end his campaign.”

Vivek Ramaswamy defended the former president saying, “I never thought we would see the day when the US president would delegate the DOJ to arrest his main rival in the middle of an election,” and he said that he he won the presidency, he’d immediately forgive Trump.

The exact nature of the charges, the first to stem from investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith, were not immediately clear. But three sources familiar with the matter said the former president was charged with a seven-count indictment involving withholding national defense information, conspiracy and obstruction.

Trump also faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York state court, and a trial in that case is set to begin March 25, 2024, amid the presidential campaign. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The Republican field for the 2024 election has grown significantly this week, with a number of Republicans joining or hinting they will join the race. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum all kicked off their campaigns this week.

Sources close to former Texas Republican Representative Will Hurd told CBS News that Hurd is close to making a decision. Hurd, also a former CIA officer, has been seriously considering running for a few months.

Another potential candidate is two-term Miami mayor Francis Suarez, who has been openly considering running for a few months. A senior GOP source said Suarez was moving in the direction of declaring his candidacy, Gómez said.

In three posts to his Truth Social account on Thursday, Trump said Justice Department attorneys informed him he had been charged over the “box hoax” and was called to appear in court on Tuesday. Miami Federal Courthouse.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the history of our country, and who leads currently, by far, every candidate, both Democrat and Republican, in the polls for the 2024 presidential election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” he claimed.

