Politics
Johnson sent the findings of an inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the party report
Boris Johnson has received the findings of an investigation into whether he lied to the UK Parliament over the partygate scandal, it has been reported.
The privileges committee has been investigating whether he misled MPs with his assurances about anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Mr Johnson, who assured MPs when he was UK Prime Minister that all guidelines had been fully followed in No 10, could face suspension from the House of Commons or even a by-election if the commission finds him in contempt of Parliament.
The Times reported that the panel of MPs sent Mr Johnson a draft of the report that will determine his political future.
He has two weeks to respond to the committee before it delivers its verdict to the House of Commons, which will then vote on whether or not to approve the sanction it recommends, according to the newspaper.
A spokesperson for the panel said: The Committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. Under this procedure, if the committee decides to criticize Mr. Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it takes into account further submissions from Mr. Johnson.
The committee will then report back to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House and not the committee to decide this matter.
The panel of MPs, chaired by Labor Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, can make a recommendation on any punishment, but the final decision will rest with the full House of Commons.
Sanctions could range from a simple apology to ordering Mr Johnson’s suspension from Parliament.
Any suspension of 10 or more sitting days could trigger a recall by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, putting his parliamentary career at risk.
Panel deliberations have been slightly delayed after UK Cabinet officials raised concerns last month that Mr Johnson also broke coronavirus lockdown rules with events at Checkers and Downing Street .
Entries in the former Prime Minister’s official diary, which came to light during a review by taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the Covid public inquiry, allegedly revealed visits from friends to Checkers during the pandemic and new allegations about his behavior in Downing Street.
Mr Johnson, who believes he was the victim of a seam, underwent more than three hours of questioning by the lien commission in March.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.breakingnews.ie/world/johnson-sent-findings-of-probe-into-whether-he-misled-mps-over-parties-report-1486732.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johnson sent the findings of an inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the party report
- Anwar and Joko vow to further strengthen ties
- Clash of Bollywood sequels
- A musical walk with Gershwin, Rachmaninoff and Papageno
- Opening of a Threads of Love embroidery shop in Hazard | News
- What Donald Trump’s latest impeachment means for him and for 2024
- Bollywood women, parallel paths of self-discovery
- Scottish valley opens climate tech innovation hub
- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes the Los Angeles area
- Narendra Modi discusses the future of AI in India with ChatGPT founder Sam Altman
- Ila Arun’s daughter Ishitta says Bollywood ‘underutilized’ her mother’s talent: ‘She always played a prostitute, servant or weaver’
- Strange hockey superstition