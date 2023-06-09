Johnson sent the findings of an inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the party report

Boris Johnson has received the findings of an investigation into whether he lied to the UK Parliament over the partygate scandal, it has been reported.

The privileges committee has been investigating whether he misled MPs with his assurances about anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson, who assured MPs when he was UK Prime Minister that all guidelines had been fully followed in No 10, could face suspension from the House of Commons or even a by-election if the commission finds him in contempt of Parliament.

The Times reported that the panel of MPs sent Mr Johnson a draft of the report that will determine his political future.

He has two weeks to respond to the committee before it delivers its verdict to the House of Commons, which will then vote on whether or not to approve the sanction it recommends, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for the panel said: The Committee is proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. Under this procedure, if the committee decides to criticize Mr. Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it takes into account further submissions from Mr. Johnson.

The committee will then report back to the House in the usual way, and it will be for the House and not the committee to decide this matter.

The panel of MPs, chaired by Labor Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, can make a recommendation on any punishment, but the final decision will rest with the full House of Commons.

Sanctions could range from a simple apology to ordering Mr Johnson’s suspension from Parliament.

Any suspension of 10 or more sitting days could trigger a recall by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, putting his parliamentary career at risk.

Panel deliberations have been slightly delayed after UK Cabinet officials raised concerns last month that Mr Johnson also broke coronavirus lockdown rules with events at Checkers and Downing Street .

Entries in the former Prime Minister’s official diary, which came to light during a review by taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the Covid public inquiry, allegedly revealed visits from friends to Checkers during the pandemic and new allegations about his behavior in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson, who believes he was the victim of a seam, underwent more than three hours of questioning by the lien commission in March.