Trump indictment news today: Latest reactions as Donald Trump will appear in Miami court on seven counts





Trump says he’s innocent as he’s charged with seven counts

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with seven counts related to his alleged unlawful withholding of national defense information at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

He is due in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the ex-president wrote: The corrupt Biden administration has informed my lawyers that I have been charged, apparently for the box hoax.

The Justice Department has investigated Mr. Trump for violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice following the discovery of classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the latest setback in his 2024 presidential campaign.

The DoJ has not commented on Mr Trump’s claims, but reports indicate the former president faces seven charges in the case.

The dramatic development comes as Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff, reportedly agreed to plead guilty to multiple federal charges.

Meanwhile, Republicans, including Mr. Trump’s rivals in the party, have rallied behind the former president while criticizing the militarization of federal law enforcement.

While many Republicans in the presidential field are hesitant to criticize Donald Trump for his various indictments, one candidate has gone so far as to say he should drop out of the Republican nominating contest.

Donald Trump’s actions of his stubbornness [sic] contempt for the constitution to its disrespect for the rule of law should not define our nation or the Republican Party, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

It is a sad day for our country. While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction. This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect office and end his campaign.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar9 June 2023 07:15

1686289500For many Southern Baptists, the only question in 2024 is which GOP candidate to support

Southern Baptists form a core part of the white evangelical Christian bloc that voted reliably and overwhelmingly for Republicans in recent elections, and are expected to do so again in 2024.

But Southern Baptists are weighing their options in the realm of the GOP presidential primaries, with some already lining up behind Donald Trump, others wary of the former president, whom most evangelical voters backed in previous elections despite his vulgar language, his serial marriages and his sexual bravado. Some are looking at what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or other candidates might offer.

But even critics of many Baptist voters who embrace far-right politics have little doubt about the direction it’s taking in November 2024 to support the candidate who emerges from the GOP nomination process. The only question is how much fervor they bring to the polls.

Oliver O’Connell9 June 2023 06:45

1686286855Trump allies cite JFK assassination, accuse Democrats of election interference

Allies of former President Donald Trump were quick to come to his defense after he revealed he was facing federal indictment related to a Justice Department investigation into his mishandling of classified documents.

The indictment comes after a months-long investigation into whether Mr. Trump knowingly kept sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago home and/or misled investigators investigating the case.

On Twitter, Mr. Trump’s allies stuck with him and downplayed the seriousness of the indictment.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed the indictment was a form of election interference on Twitter.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar9 June 2023 06:00

1686285055DeSantis stands up for flying migrants in California

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday defended his state’s decision to transport migrants from the US-Mexico border to California, arguing that the state had essentially invited migrants with its welcome policy towards immigrants.

Graeme Massie9 June 2023 05:30

1686284025MAGA rallies behind Donald Trump

The Biden regime, realizing it cannot beat or cheat to another victory, has taken the unprecedented step of indicting President Trump, MAGA Inc spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. communicated.

It comes amid reports that the Biden family took $10 million in illegal kickbacks from foreign nationals. America is a nation that is plagued by a two-tier justice system that must be confronted and destroyed.

This will only be done when we re-elect President Donald J Trump in 2024.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar9 June 2023 05:13

1686283315Trump praises Pat Robertson after his death as he says ex-president lives in alternate reality

Donald Trump has praised the life of Christian televangelist Pat Robertson, even though he once said the former president lives in an alternate reality.

Graeme Massie9 June 2023 05:01

1686282579Twitter boss reacts to Donald Trump indictment

There appears to be a much higher interest in prosecuting Trump compared to others in politics, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

It is very important that the justice system rebuts what appears to be differential application or it will lose public confidence.

Alisha Rahman SarkarJune 9, 2023 04:49

1686282271Trump will be arrested by the FBI on the eve of his birthday

The former president is expected to be arrested and arraigned before appearing in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, the day before his 76th birthday.

Donald Trump will appear in federal court in Miami on June 13

(AFP via Getty Images)

Graeme Massie9 June 2023 04:44

1686281611Obstruction, misrepresentation and illegal retention of documents: the charges against Donald Trump

A federal indictment against the former president is expected to include seven counts stemming from his mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Graeme Massie9 June 2023 04:33

1686281200Trump’s Republican rival says ex-president is victim of political weaponization

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the indictment of Donald Trump, his main rival for the Republican presidential nomination, calling it a political ax job.

The militarization of federal law enforcement poses a deadly threat to a free society. We have seen for years unequal application of the law based on political affiliation, Mr. DeSantis tweeted.

Why so zealous about prosecuting Trump and yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? he added.

Mr. DeSantis also promised to end what he called political bias and hold the Justice Department to account if elected.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar9 June 2023 04:26

