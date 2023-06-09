Narendra Modi Sam Altman OpenAI ChatGPT Creator CEO Tweet Welcome all collaborations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the research lab that developed the disruptive generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Altman, who was engaged in a visit to India, attended several events with institutions and media. During her visit, Altman shared her insights on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications for jobs. Altman acknowledged AI as a disruptive force, but assured that it did not mean the end of permanent jobs. He underscored the urgency for governments to adapt and develop new socio-economic arrangements in response to rapid advances in AI technology. After his meeting with the Prime Minister, Altman tweeted that he had a “great conversation”, discussing the country’s tech ecosystem and the potential of AI. Prime Minister Modi followed up with a retweet, saying India welcomes “any collaboration that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens.” During a media interview, Altman openly acknowledged that automation can make some jobs obsolete, but he also pointed to the emergence of new job opportunities. He stressed the importance of proactive measures to equip workers with the skills needed to meet changing labor market demands. Thanks for the insightful conversation @even. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth especially. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens. https://t.co/OGXNEJcA0i Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2023 Altman shared the view that AI should be viewed as a tool to augment human capabilities rather than replacing them entirely. He highlighted the historical trend of technological revolutions leading to job transformations and expressed his belief that AI will bring new and better job opportunities. Having been a student at Stanford University, Altman has expressed support for independent AI research and stressed the importance of government-funded projects in this area. He acknowledged the concerns of many countries over the overreliance on a few foreign companies in such transformative technology. Altman particularly highlighted India’s potential to achieve significant results through government-backed AI initiatives. Altman also welcomed the idea of ​​regulation, acknowledging the substantial disruption caused by AI. During the chat, he was shown an AI-generated video featuring a manipulated version of himself, sparking a conversation about the risks of deepfakes and fraud. While acknowledging the real dangers associated with these technologies, Altman expressed optimism that ongoing technological advancements would lead to accessible solutions that ensure authenticity and thwart these threats. Altman’s visit to India highlighted his perspective on the disruptive nature of AI and its potential impact on jobs. He underlined the need for governments to adapt and establish new socio-economic agreements, assured them that despite the transformations in employment, new employment opportunities would arise and expressed his support for the AI research and government initiatives. Additionally, he recognized the importance of regulation and expressed confidence in developing solutions to mitigate the risks posed by emerging technologies like deepfakes. Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

