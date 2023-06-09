President Jokowi wraps up his working visit to Malaysia by meeting the King





PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT BPMI President Joko Widodo and Ms. Iriana met with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah and Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. The meeting took place in Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday (8/6/2023) afternoon. JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo met with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah and Empress Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. This meeting is the last agenda of President Jokowi’s working visit to Malaysia. President Jokowi and Ms Iriana were received at the State Palace, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday (8/6/2023) afternoon. Sultan Abdullah and the Empress immediately greeted President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana upon their arrival. They then took a picture together. President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana also signed the guestbook.

Previously, President Jokowi and Ms Iriana also took pictures with the royal family. After that, the President and Sultan Abdullah held a one-hour meeting. The president has only visited the Malaysian king, deputy press and media protocol Bey Machmudin said. Also read: RI-Malaysia wants closer relations, promises better protection for migrant workers Sultan Abdullah previously paid a state visit to Indonesia. At that time, President Jokowi hosted him at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on August 27, 2019. The President only visited the King of Malaysia. Market During this working visit to Malaysia, besides holding a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President Jokowi also visited Chow Kit Market in Kuala Lumpur. The two walked in the market after holding a meeting at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya. The public enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of the two leaders, especially since many traders were from Indonesia. During his visit to the market, President Jokowi appeared relaxed in a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, while Prime Minister Anwar wore a light blue shirt. The public enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of the two leaders, especially since many traders were from Indonesia. Pak Jokowi, Pak Jokowi, shouted the traders. PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT BPMI President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Chow Kit Market, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday (06/08/2023). Traders enthusiastically welcomed and invited the president to take selfies. President Jokowi and Prime Minister Anwar also responded to the people’s greetings with a wave and a smile. For nearly 45 minutes at the market, President Jokowi held dialogues with traders. The president asked for the prices of several vegetables and also of the durian. The president also took selfies with traders. Pak Jokowi keeps going on the pitch, not tired. From the market, Prime Minister Anwar invited President Jokowi to stop at a shop 200 meters from the end of the market. President Jokowi and Prime Minister Anwar with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan, and Malaysian ministers having coffee together. Prime Minister Anwar also joked, Pak Jokowi keep going to the field, not tired. PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT BPMI President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Chow Kit Market, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday (06/08/2023). This was done after a bilateral meeting. Also Read: Important Points in Indonesia-Malaysia Relations Shortly in this shop, President Jokowi, Prime Minister Anwar and their entourage continued their journey to the restaurant in Kampung Bharu, Kuala Lumpur. Joining them at lunch were Ms. Iriana and Dato Seri Wan Azizah, who had just toured Lake Putrajaya on the cruise ship Cruise Kelah. After the banquet was over, Prime Minister Anwar and his wife escorted President Jokowi and Mrs Iriana to the hotel where they were staying. Arrived in Jakarta After the meeting with the King of Malaysia, President Jokowi and Ms Iriana proceeded directly to Kuala Lumpur International Airport to continue their flight to Jakarta. Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Diraja Zambry Abdul Kadir and Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Hermono celebrated the return of the President and Ms Iriana. The President and Mrs. Iriana also arrived in Jakarta on Thursday evening.

