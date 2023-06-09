Former US President Donald Trump charged in classified documents case





NewsWorldFormer United States President Donald Trump charged in classified documents case Donald Trump has been charged with a total of seven counts, including willfully keeping national defense secrets in violation of the espionage, making false statements and a conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to people familiar with the matter. Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Miami on Tuesday, according to a person close to him and his own post on Truth Social. (AP)Listen to this article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Written by Alan Feuer, Maggie Haberman, William K. Rashbaum and Benjamin Protess

The Justice Department has made the legally and politically momentous decision to file federal criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, several people familiar with the matter said Thursday. The charges follow a lengthy investigation into his handling of classified documents he took with him when he left office and whether he obstructed government efforts to retrieve them.

The indictment, filed in US District Court in Miami, is the first time in US history that a former president has faced federal charges. This puts the nation in an extraordinary position, given Trump’s status not only as CEO, but also as frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination against President Joe Biden, whose administration will now seek to convict his potential rival.

Trump was charged with a total of seven counts, including willfully keeping national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Miami on Tuesday, according to a person close to him and his own post on Truth Social.

The indictment, filed by the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, came about two months after local New York prosecutors filed more than 30 felony charges against Trump in a case related to a silent payment to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Smith also investigates Trump’s high-profile efforts to retain power after his 2020 election defeat, and how those efforts led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Public filings in the documents case painted a picture of Trump’s repeated efforts against efforts by the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department to recover the trove of hundreds of sensitive government documents that the former president took with him from the White House and kept. primarily at his private club and residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

Although the nature of some of the documents found in Trump’s possession is known, he had kept letters from North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un, for example, it remains unclear what other classified documents were found at Mar- a-Lago and what damage to national security his possession of them has caused, if any.

Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a politically motivated witch hunt, and in recent weeks his attorneys have sought to raise what they say are prosecutorial misconduct issues.

Here’s what else to know:

Trump confirmed on his social media platform that he had been charged, saying he had been charged for the box hoax. The Justice Department did not comment and did not immediately release the indictment.

The indictment dates back to the end of Trump’s term in January 2021, when documents, many believed to be in the White House residence, were packed into boxes along with clothing, gifts, photos and other items. other documents, and dispatched by the general services. Administration at Mar-a-Lago.

After lengthy efforts by the National Archives through much of 2021 to get Trump to hand over material he took with him considered government property under the Presidential Archives Act, Trump has handed over 15 boxes of material in January 2022. The boxes were found to contain highly sensitive material with classified markings, prompting a Department of Justice investigation.

Last August, federal agents descended on Mar-a-Lago to conduct an extraordinary search that revealed documents Trump had failed to turn over in response to a subpoena months earlier demanding the return of all documents. classified still in his possession.

The Justice Department has repeatedly questioned Trump’s level of cooperation with document recovery efforts, saying it recovered more than 100 documents containing classified marks even after an attestation from one of the attorneys. of Trump that a diligent search by his legal team had not turned up. any other material.

Trump still faces other open criminal investigations. They include Smiths’ investigation into Trump’s efforts to retain power after his election loss and how they led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and an investigation by a Georgia prosecutor into his attempts to undo his 2020 electoral defeat in this sense. vital swing state. Trump is due to stand trial in Manhattan next March after being charged with a silent payment to a porn star.

First published on: 2023-09-06 at 07:08 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/donald-trump-indicted-criminal-charges-documents-case-8653589/lite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

