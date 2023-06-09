Politics
Indonesia and Malaysia sign border agreements and commit to joint action on palm oil
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo sit down for a meal at Jalan Raja Alang market, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 8, 2023.
Credit: Twitter/Anouar Ibrahim
Malaysia and Indonesia announced yesterday that they have settled a long-standing maritime border dispute and pledged to strengthen their cooperation against European regulations that could impact their economically essential palm oil industries. .
The announcement was made on the first day of Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodos two day visit in Malaysia, in return for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s trip to Indonesia in January, his first as Prime Minister.
At a ceremony yesterday, the two leaders signed a number of agreements covering projects to improve border crossings, boost border trade and promote investment. However, the signing of two treaties, many years of negotiation, on the delimitation of the territorial seas of nations in parts of the Strait of Malacca and the Sulawesi Sea, far eclipsed them in importance.
After 18 years of negotiations… Praise be to God it has finally been resolved, Jokowi told a joint press conference, referring to the treaties, The Associated Press reported.
Maritime borders have been a source of real and latent bilateral tensions since Konfrontasi in the 1960s. After the conflict cooled, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur signed agreements partially delineating the boundary of their continental shelf and the boundary of their territorial sea around of the Strait of Malacca in 1969 and 1970, respectively. But these did not cover the entire maritime border, while the maritime border of the countries in the Celebes Sea, which borders the coasts of Borneo and Sulawesi, as well as the southern islands of the Philippines, remained undemarcated.
In 1998, Indonesia brings Malaysia to the International Court of Justice over its claim to two islands, Sipadan and Ligitan, which it claimed were within its territorial waters. Four years later, the ICJ ruled that the islands belonged to Malaysia, but did not settle the maritime boundary in the surrounding waters.
The border agreements, which followed painstaking negotiations, remove a potential source of friction between the two neighbors whose relations have been clouded by Konfrontasi’s legacy. In a joint statement released after their meeting, the AP reported, Anwar and Jokowi said the signing of the treaties will provide a solid basis for future maritime boundary negotiations. They pledged to resolve other land border issues by next June.
In addition to the border issues, Anwar and Jokowi have also publicly pledged to fight what their joint statement describes as highly damaging discriminatory measures against palm oil imposed by the European Union.
In December, the EU approved the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which aims to ensure that a set of key goods placed on the EU market will no longer contribute to deforestation and forest degradation in the EU and elsewhere in the world. Given the palm oils connection Due to the widespread destruction of rainforest and the disappearance of wildlife, imports from Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s two largest producers of palm oil, are likely to be hit hard.
Both countries have been quick to criticize the EU measures, with one Malaysian official even suggesting it could cut exports to the European bloc.
Yesterday, Anwar and Jokowi pledged to cooperate closely to fight the EU settlement, urging Brussels to work for a just and fair resolution.
We need to strengthen this collaboration, Jokowi said at the press conference. We do not want the raw materials produced by Malaysia and Indonesia to be discriminated against in other countries. Anwar addedWe will speak with one voice to defend the palm oil industry.
Representatives from Malaysia and Indonesia undertook a joint trade mission in Brussels late last month, after which they described the EUDR as “inherently discriminatory and punitive in nature.
