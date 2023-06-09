During his 1st visit to the White House, Rishi Sunak talks about Ukraine, AI and how to say his name : NPR

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are due to meet at the White House on Thursday, where they will likely focus on the war in Ukraine and NATO.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

First there was Boris Johnson and Brexit, then a lot of political unrest. But Britain is back – at least that’s the message British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will try to get across when he meets President Biden today. They have met several times, but this is Sunak’s first trip to the White House. NPR’s Lauren Frayer reports from London.

LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: When Rishi Sunak became British Prime Minister last year, it was right around the Indian holiday of Diwali. And Sunak is the first British Prime Minister of Indian descent. So President Biden shouted at her at the Diwali party at the White House.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Rishi…

BIDEN: Rishi Sunak is now prime minister.

FRAYER: But he butchered his name. Then, when Biden made back-to-back phone calls with NATO allies months later…

BIDEN: German Chancellor Scholz, French President Macron, Prime Minister Sunak.

FRAYER: …He did it again, and so did his publicist.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: President Biden is eager to speak with Minister Sunak.

SPEAR: Which left some here in London with the impression that the Biden administration hadn’t learned who the British prime minister was. When Biden came to the region in April for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accords, it was an opportunity to make amends. But he spent four days in Ireland and only half a day on the British side. Biden later told a fundraiser in New York that he only went, quote, “to make sure the Brits didn’t get it wrong.”

KARIN VON HIPPEL: I don’t think it’s a snub. I think Biden is talking, you know, off the cuff. We know he cares about Ireland, but he also cares a lot about the UK.

FRAYER: Karin von Hippel is a former US official who runs a think tank in London. She says Biden really appreciates the so-called special relationship with the UK

VON HIPPEL: President Biden is America’s old-fashioned Atlanticist president. He cares a lot about partnerships and alliances.

FRAYER: Alliances like NATO, key to US and UK security, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine. Kim Darroch, the UK’s former ambassador to Washington, said today’s talks would focus on Ukraine, where the UK still has a strong presence.

KIM DARROCH: There has been an unusual level of political turbulence. Sunak, however, will want to give the impression that stability has been restored. As for Britain’s place in the world, we are the second largest contributor in terms of military assistance to Ukraine. We are the second largest contributor to NATO. There is no doubt, I think, that we can still bring something to the table.

FRAYER: Also on the table is the top job in NATO. Sunak wants Biden to support the British Defense Secretary for this. He would also like a trade agreement with Washington. But there is little hope for the latter anytime soon, says political economist Mujtaba Rahman.

MUJTABA RAHMAN: There may be an exception for electric vehicles to effectively shield the UK car industry from the impact of the subsidies the US distributes. You know, can it be trumpeted that this is a major policy winner compared to the ambition of a few years ago? He feels a bit small.

SPEAR: A quick takeaway for Sunak, whose conservative government is largely opposed to the kind of government spending that has become Biden’s signature. Sunak can also pitch Biden on an artificial intelligence watchdog in London, Rahman says.

RAHMAN: Now there’s kind of a scramble on Sunak’s part to try to carve out an influential and important role for himself in this very rapidly emerging and maturing AI debate. I think it’s going to be very hard.

FRAYER: Because the European Union is a leader in AI, and Britain is no longer a part of it. So as Mr. Sunak travels to Washington, he will be looking for all the victories – a photo op that exudes stability, a continued role in the Ukraine talks and, hopefully, a US administration that has learned to pronounce her name.

Lauren Frayer, NPR News, London.

