Trump’s New Indictment: What You Need to Know About the Classified Documents Case





The new indictment comes two months after Trump was indicted in a New York state court for allegedly falsifying business documents as part of a silent payment to a porn star. But the federal indictment in the classified documents investigation will differ in many ways from the charges in New York and could carry far greater legal risks for Trump.

Here’s what we know so far and what to expect in the coming days.

What crimes is Trump accused of?

The indictment is currently under seal, but it would contain seven counts. One of Trump’s attorneys, Jim Trusty, said in television interviews Thursday night that he had seen a prosecutors’ subpoena document summarizing the laws under which Trump is charged.

These laws include:

The statutes suggest prosecutors are bringing charges that stem both from Trump’s handling of the classified documents themselves and from conduct that may have interfered with the government’s attempt to retrieve the documents or obstruct the government investigation.

Where is Trump accused?

Trump said on social media that he was ordered to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday. Miami is part of the Federal District that includes Palm Beach, where Mar-a-Lago is located.

It’s possible Trump could face further charges in Washington, D.C., where the investigation into the documents, led by special counsel Jack Smith, was based and where a grand jury heard from numerous witnesses and gathered evidence. evidence in the investigation.

In recent weeks, Smiths’ team has begun calling witnesses before a second grand jury in Miami, prompting some legal experts to suggest that prosecutors could consider the possibility of two indictments: one covering DC-related acts and another based on acts in and around Mar-a-Lago.

In deciding where to file a case, prosecutors are not supposed to consider the political views of the jury panel. But Trump may have a better chance of finding sympathetic jurors in Palm Beach County. In the 2020 election, Trump lost there, but got 43% of the vote. In Washington, DC, Trump got less than 6% of the vote.

Who in the Justice Department approved Trump’s indictment?

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith last November to oversee the investigation into the classified documents as well as a separate investigation into Trump’s attempts to derail the transfer of power after the 2020 election. DOJ states that Smith should not be subject to day-to-day supervision by a departmental official.

However, under the rules, Smith had to notify Garland in advance of any major action, and the Attorney General can veto any action he deems so inappropriate or unwarranted under established departmental practice that it should not. not be prosecuted. Garland is supposed to give great weight to Smith’s opinions and must inform Congress if he refuses special counsel.

Will Trump be arrested?

When he was indicted in New York in the silent money case, Trump took an extraordinary trip to a Manhattan courthouse to turn himself into authorities for being charged as the accused. (He pleaded not guilty and was released hours later.) He may now have to go through a similar process in the federal system.

The former president said he is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, although details of any booking proceedings before his arraignment remain unclear. Under federal law, the collection of a DNA sample is mandatory in felony cases. A court hearing known as an initial appearance would typically be held before a federal justice of the peace, who would formally brief Trump on the charges and advise him of his rights. A second hearing before a district court judge usually follows to establish a timeline for action in the case. Courts could consolidate those hearings to limit disruption in other cases, but they would have to take place in every district where Trump is charged.

How long will it take for Trump to stand trial?

A New York state judge has set Trump’s trial in his Manhattan criminal case for March 25, 2024, nearly a year from the date he was indicted. A federal case could work on a similar schedule. The lengthy pre-trial process allows time for Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors to exchange evidence, file motions and even discuss the unlikely prospect of a plea deal.

It is always difficult to predict how long preliminary cases will take, even in ordinary criminal trials. Dozens of cases stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on Congress have reached trial stage in recent months, some of them more than a year after charges were filed.

Trump, historically, has sought to drag out litigation, and he had many tools in his arsenal to do so here, ranging from seeking a change of venue to fighting to dismiss the case outright.

How will the judge be selected?

The federal district courts all have slightly different procedures for assigning judges, but they all ostensibly feature some degree of randomness to prevent judge shopping.

In the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, cases are randomly assigned to one of approximately 20 full-time judges, as well as a handful of judges who have higher status and handle a lighter caseload. The court bench is made up mostly of Democratic appointees, but four of the justices were chosen by Trump himself: Trevor McFadden, Tim Kelly, Carl Nichols and Dabney Friedrich. None of the four have been particularly deferential to Trump in cases brought before them in recent years, though it would create noticeable momentum if a criminal case landed before one of his own attorneys.

In Florida, the situation is more complex because the Southern District of Florida, the place where Trump says he was ordered to appear, is divided into five geographic divisions, and the division where a case is filed affects the eligible judges. Trump would have a strong chance of attracting one of his own candidates, but that would be far from a sure thing.

Could Trump go to jail if found guilty?

Yes. Convictions for violating the Espionage Act almost always result in jail time. The same for obstruction of justice. If Trump were only convicted of one misrepresentation charge, he might have a better chance of avoiding jail time.

Can he continue to run for president?

Of course. He has already been indicted in New York and that hasn’t stopped him from running, although the trial scheduled for March 2024 in this case could prove to be a real headache for his campaign. A judge overseeing a Trump case, whether in the state or federal system, would likely allow him to continue traveling while awaiting trial, although how any trial would unfold during campaign season is uncharted territory.

There are no constitutional barriers to running for president from prison or even being elected from behind bars. Some people have already tried, including socialist candidate Eugene Debs in 1920, conspiracy theorist Lyndon LaRouche in 1992, and Tiger King star Joe Exotic in the current election cycle.

What is the role of a grand jury in validating the charges against Trump?

The Constitution requires federal felony charges to be approved by a grand jury, which in the federal system consists of 16 to 23 people. At least 16 people must be present to hear evidence and vote on an indictment. At least 12 people must vote in favor of an indictment for felony charges to proceed. Prosecutors typically have considerable influence over the process, and federal grand juries rarely reject requests to approve charges.

Typically, the formal delivery of the indictment takes place before a magistrate and involves only a prosecutor and the presiding grand jury. It must take place in public, but the defendant(s) are not present and often their names are not even announced in court.

Will Trump’s hearings or trials be televised?

Almost certainly not. Federal Court rules do not allow photography or video streaming of criminal cases. His eventual audio of some hearings might be available by phone, but the legal authority to allow that kind of remote public access is unclear now that the coronavirus public health emergency is over.

