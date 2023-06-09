OpenAI’s Sam Altman tweets a photo of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gets THIS response from PMO | Details of ChatGPT Creator’s Ongoing Trip to India





Sam Altman of ChatGPT fame met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Twitter Subscribe to Notifications Sam Altman, founder and CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Taking to Twitter after the meeting, the entrepreneur posted a photo with the Indian Prime Minister, saying he had a great chat with him. “Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India’s amazing tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. Really enjoyed all my encounters with the folks at @PMOIndia (sic)”, Altman said in the tweet. The OpenAI CEO’s meeting with PM Modi is part of the former’s ongoing trip to India. His company’s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, has been making waves around the world, generating conversations around the use of this technology in multiple business settings. PM Modi’s response In response to the tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama”. He said the potential of AI to improve India’s tech ecosystem is vast, especially among young people. “We welcome all collaborations to accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens,” the Prime Minister wrote. Thanks for the insightful conversation @even. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth especially. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens. https://t.co/OGXNEJcA0i Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2023 Sam Altman on job losses due to AI In a conversation with Economic Times this week, Altman said there’s “too much hype around AI in the short term. But it’s very underhyped in the long term.” He also spoke about the biggest fear about AI adoption: job losses across all sectors. He said “some jobs will disappear. But there will be new, better jobs that are hard to imagine”. Is GPT-5 coming? At the event, Altman said there was “a lot of work to do before GPT5. It takes a long time. We’re a long way from that.” He acknowledged that OpenAI was working on new ideas that they believe would be needed for this. “There needs to be more security audits: I wish I could talk to you about the schedule for the next GPT,” Altman told The Economic Times earlier in the nation’s capital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/economy/sam-altman-of-openai-tweets-photo-of-meeting-with-pm-narendra-modi-gets-this-reply-from-pmo-details-from-chatgpt-makers-ongoing-india-trip-article-100867028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos