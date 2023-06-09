Imran Khan secured new bail as army pledges to tighten noose





Imran Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had his bail renewed in more than a dozen cases on Thursday, a month after his three-day detention sparked violence, thousands of arrests and the resignation of a much of his party leadership.

The 70-year-old former international cricket star, facing more than 150 cases registered against him since his ousting in April last year, appeared in two courts in the capital, Islamabad.

“Imran Khan is released on bail until June 19 in eight cases registered against him under anti-terrorism legislation,” said one of his lawyers, Sher Afzal Marwat.

Gohar Khan, another lawyer, said another court had extended bail in nine other cases.

His arrest and detention following a court appearance last month sparked protests across the country, including a mob burning down the residence of a senior army commander.

Pakistan has been mired in economic and political crisis for more than a year, with little respite expected before an election due to take place in mid-October.

Khan seemed to be riding a wave of popularity towards those polls, staging huge rallies across the country, sweeping a series of by-elections and slandering the authorities in addresses to the nation broadcast nightly on social media.

But the violence following his arrest – particularly targeting military installations – has led to a broad crackdown that threatens his political survival and that of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The military holds undue influence in Pakistani politics, having staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law.

Late Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations – the army’s publicity wing – pledged to tighten the “grip of the law” around those involved in the violence.

Following a meeting of senior army commanders, a statement said “the misconception of hostile forces will be dealt with with iron fists”.

Thousands of people have already been arrested, with some facing trial in military tribunals – a process condemned by local and international rights groups.

Khan denies inciting violence and says the attacks on military targets were “covert operations” to give authorities an excuse to arrest him and ban his party.

“I want to tell my nation that I am ready to face prison, I will never bow to this unjust and autocratic regime,” he said Wednesday in his last speech broadcast on YouTube.

“I also ask you not to bow down, for the moment you succumb to this unjust and autocratic rule, the existence of our nation will be jeopardized.”

The mass resignations have left Khan increasingly isolated at home in the eastern city of Lahore, from where he ventures only for court appearances.

Late on Wednesday, several senior politicians who left the PTI in recent weeks announced the formation of a new party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan – Pakistan’s Stability Party.

Khan’s final court appearance comes a day before the government presents its 2023-24 budget to the National Assembly.

The cash-strapped government is also expected to present its economic survey for 2022-23 later on Thursday, but details leaked to local media show it missed all key growth targets for the year.

GDP growth was only 0.3% against a target of 5%, while industrial production, agriculture and exports were all well below targets.

Pakistan’s year-on-year inflation hit a record high of 37.97% in May, official data showed last week, as the country teeters on the brink of economic collapse and crucial IMF bailout talks stall. to the point of death.

