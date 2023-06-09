Jokowi welcomes a rock star in Chow Kit





KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of Indonesians, along with dozens of Malaysians, greeted visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo like a rock star as he strolled Pasar Chow Kit at Jalan Raja Alang here. Many gathered at the famous market yesterday morning hoping to at least shake the president’s hand and take a photo of Jokowi. Indonesians even sang their national anthem and the cries of Pak Jokowi were heard by the thousands of people gathered with their mobile phones ready around the Chow Kit and Kampung Baru areas. A lucky lady managed to greet him in person after being recognized by the president. Supriyantin Musidi, 49, who works in the plantation sector in Puchong, came with her friends from Relawan Masyarakat Kangean Malaysia. Glad to see Jokowi: Indonesian hawkers warmly welcome Jokowi to Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur. ART CHEN/The Star I am extremely happy to welcome Bapak Jokowi to Malaysia. We are so happy that he came to visit us here and I even managed to shake his hand. We hope they can solve all the problems between the countries as we are neighbours, she said, referring to the foreign labor issues being discussed between Jokowi and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Naufal Khair, 22, a political science student at the International University of Management, said being able to see Jokowi up close was a rare opportunity. It’s not easy to see the president so close to home, so I’m happy to have been able to meet him up close. Photo: ART CHEN/The Star Jokowi’s visit here is aimed at solving the problem of Indonesian labor in Malaysia. We want the workers to come here legally and hope they can settle the issues between the two countries. We can also explore economic opportunities and infrastructure plans, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, as Indonesia moves its capital to Kalimantan, he said. Haider Mohalisi, 24, a business management student at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, hopes long-outstanding labor issues can be resolved after the visit. There are many Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, so we want both governments to take this issue seriously. This should not be a case of illegal workers being hired, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/06/09/jokowi-gets-rock-star-welcome-in-chow-kit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos