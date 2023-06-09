Donald Trump has just been charged for the second time this year. Here’s what’s going on





For the second time this year, former US President Donald Trump has been charged with criminal charges.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has made the momentous decision to file federal criminal charges for its handling of classified documents.

It is the first time in American history that a former president has faced federal charges.

The case, which will be heard in his hometown of Miami, is entirely separate from the charges he faces in New York.

Trump’s legal woes are unfolding as he runs as the Republican nominee for president next year.

The announcement will likely eclipse any presidential campaign news, landing the same week three Republican rivals declared their 2024 candidacies.

The indictment sets up a dramatic campaign trail in which a presidential frontrunner fights legal battles on multiple fronts.

What shall we do now?

Here’s everything we know.

Trump is accused of taking documents

The exact list of charges has not been made public, but multiple outlets are reporting that the indictment against Trump is on seven counts related to processing documents and obstructing justice.

The long-running investigation dates back to the end of Trump’s presidential term and focuses on his handling of classified documents, which he took with him after leaving office in 2021.

The Justice Department filing from August 30 last year included an FBI photo of documents seized during a search at Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo: Jon Elswick)

Trump was told by the National Archives and Records Administration a few months later that they knew documents had been seized and that some of them may include government documents.

He was accused of obstructing government efforts to recover them.

Investigators eventually seized about 13,000 documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, his sprawling private residence and resort in Florida, last year. About 100 of these documents have been marked as classified.

In the United States, it is against the law to take classified documents home. In certain circumstances classified information may be removed from the premises, but this must be in the course of official duties.

The law stipulates that documents must be treated in such a way as to protect the integrity and confidentiality of the information they contain.

Jim Trusty, a lawyer for Trump, told CNN the charges against the former president include conspiracy, misrepresentation, obstruction of justice and unlawful retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act.

Trump reportedly learned of his indictment while at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. His team has been anticipating the news for weeks.

“I am an innocent man. I am an innocent person,” he said, confirming news of the indictment in a four-minute video on Truth Social.

Details of the charges against him are expected to be revealed after his arraignment.

Wait, so that’s separate from the New York thing?

Yes, this is a completely separate investigation and case.

Trump faces at least three serious court cases this year, and today’s indictment is just one of them.

Donald Trump will be arrested in Miami. (AP Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In April, he pleaded not guilty in a New York court to 34 counts of an alleged secret money scheme.

The Manhattan District Attorney claimed he and his attorney Michael Cohen paid off three people with potentially damaging stories about Trump before the 2016 election.

Paying for someone’s silence isn’t a crime, but prosecutors say he forged business records to conceal the payments.

Trump is due to stand trial in Manhattan at the end of March next year, in the middle of the 2024 presidential campaign.

If found guilty by a jury, Trump could face up to four years in prison on each count

But the charges do not carry a mandatory prison sentence and, as a first-time offender, he could face a fine or community service instead.

What happens to Trump now?

He is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. Tuesday (5 a.m. Wednesday AEST).

Trump is currently in New Jersey, so he will have to travel to Florida in the next few days to be there in time for his audition.

Meanwhile, it appears the former president has already started using the indictment as part of fundraising efforts for his campaign.

“We are watching our Republic DIE before our very eyes,” read an appeal to Trump shortly after news of the announcement went public.

You might be wondering if all of this jeopardizes Trump’s electoral fortunes.

But nothing in the US constitution prevents him from running for president in 2024 if he is in jail or caught in a criminal trial.

This may not be Trump’s final indictment

The Mar-A-Lago documents case is far from the end of Trump’s legal troubles.

Georgia prosecutors are investigating Trump and some of his allies over their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Trump is accused of calling Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and demanding that he “find 11,780 votes”.

It was the exact number of votes that gave President Joe Biden his lead over Trump in the state.

Some legal experts say the Georgia case is by far the most serious legal quagmire Trump faces.

He or his associates could be criminally liable for misrepresentation, improperly influencing government officials, first degree forgery and criminal solicitation.

The prospect of racketeering, a charge usually reserved for the mafia and criminal street gangs, was also brought up.

The Georgia prosecutor recently said he would announce indictments in the case as early as August.

