Lahore HC grants bond to Imran Khan in Toshakhana gifts fraud case





Lahore: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted Imran Khan a protective bail from Wednesday to June 21 in a case of fraud and forgery in the sale of Toshakhana gifts, Dawn reported.

Judge Amjad Rafique issued the decision in response to a plea submitted by the former prime minister requesting preventive bail.

Imran faced a series of legal challenges over the withholding of his gifts. In the past, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him because of this case, according to Dawn.

The former Pakistani prime minister was indicted in the case last month.

Dawn is one of Pakistan’s leading media houses reporting on national and international issues related to Pakistan.

The Toshakhana is a department under the jurisdiction of the Cabinet Division, which is responsible for storing gifts and other valuables delivered to Pakistani government officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PTI president had petitioned the LHC, claiming he was “falsely involved” in the case with “dishonest intent and ulterior motive”, according to Dawn.

The president of the PTI came to court in a car, surrounded by security guards with bulletproof shields.

Separately, the Lahore HC prohibited the police from arresting Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi, in any case until June 13, demanding a report signed by the Islamabad Police Chief listing all complaints filed against her.

The orders were granted in response to a motion filed by Bushra Bibi demanding information about all charges against her, according to Dawn. The court had already requested a report on the subject from the Punjab police.

The former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi have been charged in a fraud case filed at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad for creating ‘false receipts’ when selling official items.

The lawsuit was filed against President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and Farah Gogi on charges of fraudulent reception and cheating.

According to the FIR, the defendant provided false receipts for the purchase and sale of gifts from Toshakhana and unlawfully used his false signature for the claimed transaction, ARY News reported.

Also, as part of the Toshakhana case, legal action was taken against Khan for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister.

