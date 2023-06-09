PM Modi’s US tour will be historic visit setting new benchmarks for relationship, Pentagon says

By Press Trust of India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral relations and big announcements are likely to be made on defense industrial cooperation and the strengthening of the indigenous military base of India, the Pentagon said.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake his first state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden this month. During his four-day visit starting June 21, the US President and First Lady will host Modi for a state dinner on June 22.

“When Prime Minister Modi comes here to Washington for a state visit later this month, I believe it will be a historic visit setting new benchmarks for the relationship,” the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Foreign Affairs said. Indo-Pacific Security, Ely Ratner, during a panel. discussion at the Center for New American Security on Thursday.

“I think (the visit) will be seen as similar to how Japan two plus two earlier this year was a pivotal moment in the relationship. People will see this visit by Prime Minister Modi as a real stepping stone for US-India relations,” he said.

Ratner said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently visited India to advance a number of bilateral issues and prepare the ground for the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington by finalizing particular agreements and initiatives. on which the two countries are working.

READ ALSO | Prime Minister Modi to address joint session of US Congress on June 22

“Among the priorities is a clear strategic alignment around the issue of co-development and co-production between the United States and India on the defense side. It is a priority for Prime Minister Modi to strengthen India’s indigenous defense industrial base, as well as advancing military modernization,” he said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval launched the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) initiative here in January to try to boost technology cooperation between the US and India and he There’s a very strong defense component to that as both countries look to progress.

“I know that there have been efforts in this direction in the past. Sometimes there is skepticism, is it going to be real this time? And my answer is I think all the signs are pointing to yes it’s going to be real and we’re going to have some very big historic and exciting announcements following the Prime Minister’s visit in terms of particular projects around industrial cooperation of defense,” Ratner said.

“We are also strengthening our operational coordination in a number of different places. Lots of focus on the Indian Ocean, lots of focus on the undersea domain, as well as new domains, space and cyber and new efforts around information sharing,” he said. declared.

“If you look at the development of the US-India relationship, it’s truly amazing how much the relationship has evolved over the past two decades. That is true now more than ever,” he said.

Ratner said the two countries are seeing increasing strategic alignment.

READ ALSO | White House remarks on Indian democracy’s ‘tight slap’ on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

“From our perspective, from India’s perspective, we again share a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. A strong partnership between the United States and India is an essential ingredient in realizing this vision. It’s what both sides have understood that from India’s perspective and from the United States’ perspective, that a closer partnership is going to be key to manifesting that vision,” he said. he declares.

The United States, India and several other world powers have spoken of the need to ensure a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific amid China’s growing military maneuvers in the region.

China claims almost all of the disputed South China Sea, although Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

“One of the main thrusts of the bilateral defense relationship and one of the things that we were talking about, while we were in Delhi, is this ongoing US effort to support India’s military modernization,” Ratner said. .

“Integrating our defense industrial base is more of a co-production, a co-development, and I think it’s based on the belief that a stronger India, able to defend its own interests and its sovereignty, is good for the United States,” he said. .

READ ALSO | Congress decimated BJP in Karnataka, Indian people will win: Rahul in US