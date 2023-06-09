ASEAN bloc to hold first joint military drills





JAKARTA, Indonesia — Southeast Asian countries have agreed to hold their first-ever joint military drills in the South China Sea, Indonesian officials said Thursday, as tensions rise over China’s growing assertiveness. In the region. “We will hold joint military exercises in the northern Natuna Sea,” Indonesian military chief Yudo Margono said after a meeting of Southeast Asian defense chiefs in Bali, the news agency reported. official Antara. They will take place in September and involve the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc and observer member Timor-Leste, he said. That would include junta-ruled Myanmar, where the military overthrew a civilian leader and oversaw a bloody crackdown on dissent that drew far-reaching US and EU sanctions. Margono said the exercises will focus on maritime security and rescue, and will not involve combat operations. “This is the centrality of ASEAN,” he said. Members of the bloc have held naval exercises with the United States before, but never military exercises as a full-fledged bloc. The announcement comes after Washington called on Beijing to end ‘provocative’ behavior in the disputed waterway after a near collision with a Philippine vessel and a Chinese fighter pilot’s dangerous maneuver near a surveillance plane American. Chinese ships have also occasionally entered Indonesian-claimed waters north of Natuna where the drills will take place, sparking protests in Jakarta. China claims most of the South China Sea is its own despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. Beijing’s ships have patrolled the area and, when confronted, invoked China’s so-called nine-dash line – an area it claims but is disputed by its neighbors – to justify its alleged rights history on the waters. At a summit last month, ASEAN leaders discussed “serious incidents” in the South China Sea and ongoing negotiations for a code of conduct aimed at reducing the risk of conflict there. ASEAN has long been derided by critics as a toothless chatroom, and its charter principles of consensus and non-interference have crippled its ability to act. The bloc will hold its next leaders’ summit in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, in September.

