Boris Johnson’s defenestration was brutal The Irish Times

Guto Harri, who was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former communications director, is keen to dispel a ridiculous idea about his former boss, who was kicked out last year in a Covid-era holiday scandal at Downing Street.

The idea is now established that Boris is some sort of lazy, incompetent, sleazy, drunken idiot. None of this is true, Harri insists, as he rocks a cup of green tea at a hotel in London’s West End.

Despite infamous images of him lifting beer cans at pandemic rallies, Harri says Johnson barely drinks.

I’ve known him for decades and only drank with him once, says the mischievous Welshman, who has an irrepressible gleam in his eye. It was the day after the 2010 general election, when Johnson was mayor of London. He says they went to an Argentinian restaurant where they washed down mountains of steak tartare with Malbec wine.

You can imagine the scene, says Harri, who led Johnsons communications during his first term as mayor before joining him in Downing Street in 2022 for the restless final seven months of his premiership.

A former BBC political reporter, he has been close to Johnson since their days together at Oxford University. In recent weeks, Harri has lit up Westminster with a litany of colorful, behind-the-scenes tales of their time together inside Number 10, thanks to the release of a podcast series, Unprecedented, in collaboration with radio group Global. .

Podcast revelations included that Johnson last year faced King Charles, then still a prince, in a row over criticism from the royal family over the government’s immigration policy. Harri also claimed Johnson had called on French President Emmanuel Macron to take action, while the former prime minister was also to be dissuaded from sending a video directing the same insult at Rishi Sunak, the current prime minister whom Johnson blames for helping to bring him down.

Harri, a courteous Welsh native speaker whose father Gaeilgeoir studied in Dublin, insists he is still sympathetic to his former boss, despite Johnson’s embarrassment by making public anecdotes that don’t always present him in a flattering day.

The podcast tries to find the truth between two tribes, one that says Boris is a cartoon character and evil, the other that says he walks on water. Neither is true. I’m more sympathetic to him than most but I also try to objectively share what really happened.

How did his old friend Johnson, who is still under public and political scrutiny over his handling of aspects of the pandemic, react to Harris’ decision to spill the wick in Unprecedented?

He wasn’t thrilled that I was sharing the story of King Charles, he said.

He says the story of Johnson “confronting” Charles only shows that he would not be “bullied” by royalty or another foreign ruler. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/PA Wire

Harri joined Johnsons Number 10 operation in early February 2022 and worked there until Johnson stepped down in September. Meanwhile, the Johnson government fine-tuned a plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, a policy the king, then still Prince of Wales, would have privately described as appalling. Harri says Johnson confronted him days later at a conference.

He says Johnson’s history with Charles, or his secular views of Macron, only show that he would not be intimidated by royalty or another foreign leader.

I think he appreciates that, as embarrassing as the headlines are, that for the Boris brand, it also shows he’s intimidated and alive and kicking.

Harris Irish links his late father, Harri Pritchard Jones, studied psychiatry at Trinity College before moving to the Aran Islands and writing Welsh-language novels set in Ireland came in handy when he was the principal Johnson’s communications assistant during the stormy Brexit negotiations.

He recalls accompanying Johnson on a trip to Belfast last year during Northern Ireland protocol talks, where they met the leaders of the main political parties one by one during a session of speed dating.

The DUP was incredibly polite but equally stiff and uncompromising. It is no exaggeration to say that Sinn Fin was quite abusive but, politically, very pragmatic. I’d like to think I shocked them when I said, Go raibh mle maith agaibh, at the end of the conversation. It was the last thing they expected.

Harri was also in the room for talks between Johnson and then Taoiseach Michel Martin. Relations between the two leaders soured when the Johnson government proposed legislation to unilaterally overturn a deal with the European Union over trade deals and the Irish border. Harri defends Johnson’s aggressive approach, later dropped by Sunak to secure Windsor’s framework deal.

Sometimes you have to put a gun on the table to remind people how important it is for you to resolve things through dialogue, says Harri, who says Johnson privately blamed Martin for not making an effort for the intransigent EU to be more flexible in the talks.

I think Boris thought the taoiseach could have been more useful. If relationships [with Ireland] deteriorated, that was a symptom of that, says Harri.

Harri, a remaining fan of the Brexit debate, says he struggles to reconcile the bubbling, optimistic, optimistic and unifying Boris he worked with between 2008 and 2012 at City Hall with the Prime Minister who was aligned with arch-Brexiteers on the right of the Conservative Party while in office.

Cummings’ division contributed to the Tory unrest that precipitated the internal rancor that led to Johnson’s expulsion. Photography: Yui Mok/PA

He says Johnson made a mistake by keeping controversial Vote Leave architect Dominic Cummings on board for too long as his adviser in Number 10. Harri says the former prime minister felt he had to bring in Leave’s crazy clerk to make sure there was no softening. of Brexit, which was voted by a majority of the population. Still, Cummings’ division contributed to the Tory unrest that precipitated the internal rancor that led to Johnson’s expulsion.

He needed Cummings [to push Brexit through]. I think his regret is that he clung to it beyond that. [If he had got rid of Cummings earlier] Boris’ story would have been very different and there would have been a happier ending. Part of that is that he would still be in power today.

Harri sees his former boss as a man of ideas who would not necessarily be steeped in the workings of government but who was always ready to push back against the civil service machine and its inherent conservatism that might have thwarted his plans. Great politicians always do this, he suggests.

Johnson was eventually sent off after a series of resignations on the front bench, including Sunaks, blitzed his authority while, at the same time, the Covid-era Downing Street party scandal damaged his standing with of the British public.

At the very end, the defenestration of a leader is brutal. You are bleeding. Your authority is bleeding. It is shocking, disturbing and haunting. It turns colleague against colleague. There’s a blame game and the man himself inevitably goes through all the stages of grief, says Harri.

Some of Johnson’s former supporters harbor dim hopes that he could return as prime minister or even as opposition leader if Sunak’s Tories bomb in the election next year. Harri isn’t so sure. The only chance, he suggests, is if Labor fails to secure an overall majority and enters an inherently unstable coalition with the Liberal Democrats, which he says would be fraught with tension.

Under these circumstances, I can see how the Conservative Party could see Boris as the person to harness these tensions, bring them to a head and end this coalition soon enough to still have the appetite to return. It’s the only way, but it’s a long, long shot in many ways.

It portrays Johnson as a complex character, full of frailties, talent and heroic intentions. The truth is always more subtle and interesting than caricature, says Harri, who seems nostalgic for how the former prime minister was ousted from power.

We all need to think very seriously about what we expect from our politicians. Do we want angels whiter than white, the ultimate role models? Or, do we want people, whoever they may have offended or whatever is going on in their own homes, who are going to do the job well and leave the country better off than they found it? ?

Whether Johnson ever achieved these things remains open to debate. What is undeniable, however, is that he still dominates all other figures in British politics.