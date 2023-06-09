Trkiye’s mission is to increase forestry, create green oases in our cities, says Erdogan





The Turkish government’s mission is to increase forestry and create green oases in our cities with public gardens, the president said on Thursday. Speaking via video conference at the opening ceremony of nine Gardens of Nations during Trkiye Environment Week, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that over the past 21 years, we have planted 6.5 billion young trees so far and we will plant 9 million today. Our duty is to protect our lands, seas and rivers through effective waste management, and to make the places where we live prosper in harmony with nature by constructing environmentally friendly buildings, Erdogan said. Erdogan said his government strives to protect nature and works hard to root environmental awareness in our society. He said that under a new decree he signed, the week of June 5 is celebrated as Trkiye Environment Week under the theme Clean World, Clean Sea. On Trkiyes zero waste initiative, Erdogan said the main goals of the initiative, which they launched five years ago, are to prevent plastic pollution. In 2017, under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdogan, Trkiye launched the Zero Waste Project to highlight the importance of waste disposal in tackling the climate crisis. The project has won international praise, with UN chief Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Emine Erdogan at a conference in New York last September. Last December, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the zero waste initiative presented by Trkiye, declaring March 30 as International Zero Waste Day. With the zero waste initiative, the recycling rate in Trkiye has increased from 13% in 2017 to more than 30% in 2022, Erdogan said, adding that efforts to increase awareness of waste and recycling will continue.

