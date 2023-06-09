Trump charged under Espionage Act in Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal





Donald Trump has been charged with seven counts, including a violation of the Espionage Act for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago long after he left the White House, his attorney said Thursday night.

Trump reacted predictably to the news, which was delivered by prosecutors in an email, ranting the Boxes hoax on his Truth Social social media platform.

I was scheduled to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m., he wrote. It is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will make America great again!

A spokesperson for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who is handling the investigation, declined to comment for The Daily Beast.

James Trusty, one of Trump’s lead defense lawyers in the case, told CNN that the team had not seen the actual indictment and may not before reporting to the palace. federal court next week.

But he said a summary sheet accompanying the summons listed a number of criminal charges, including willfully withholding documents, which is a breach of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct an investigation law enforcement and false statements.

None of this would come as a surprise, but charges of conspiracy would mean, among other things, that federal authorities discovered that someone or several others tried to help the former president carry out a cover-up.

The Espionage Act is a 1917 law put in place to crack down on disloyal Americans and spies who steal secrets during wartime. Deliberate document retention is an element of 18 USC 793, one of the laws cited by the FBI when special agents searched the Trumps Palm Beach estate at Mar-a-Lago in August.

Federal law makes it illegal to possess unauthorized national defense information that could harm the country, and it would also be a violation of law to deliberately retain documents by not turning them over to the federal government. The latter alone is liable to a heavy sentence of up to 10 years in prison, plus a fine.

Late Thursday night, Trusty expanded on the accusations during an interview with conservative-friendly Fox News host Laura Ingraham, where he said Trump was in initial shock and his team had only received a summary. charges. He counted several types of obstruction, conspiracy and misrepresentation, describing him as the special counsel throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the former president.

He also previewed aspects of Trump’s next defense in court, saying you can’t stand in the way of a no-crime on the unsubstantiated theory that, as a former president, Trump had absolute power to manage the secrets of the nations as he wished.

He could have thrown a party by throwing stuff into a bonfire and that wouldn’t have been a filibuster, Trusty said, curiously raising even more unanswered questions about what exactly Trump did with the records he repeatedly refused to hand over to the DOJ.

Trusty also explained how he and his fellow defense attorneys made a last-ditch effort to convince Smith and his team to drop the menacing investigation pushing the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden himself was in some way. sort behind the indictment.

It was basically trying to get someone in that praetorian guard to have a conscience, Trusty said, likening the assembled team of federal prosecutors to the feared elite bodyguards who once served. the Roman emperors.

During the interview, Trusty also pointed to another potential defense: that the initial FBI raid violated the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment right against unjust searches.

The unprecedented decision to indict the nearly two-year-long Trumpan investigation marks the second time in the country’s history that a US president has been criminally charged after leaving office. The first time was in April, when the Manhattan District Attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He sent the MAGA devotees into hyperventilation mode; right-winger Mike Cernovich tweeted, It’s JFK’s assassination again.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running against Trump for the GOP nomination for president, said he would forgive him in the unlikely event he is elected. Even Ron DeSantis, whose fight with Trump for the nomination has grown increasingly nasty, criticized prosecutors for being overzealous in their pursuit of Trump.

The Mar-a-Lago case stems from a dispute Trump had with bureaucrats at the National Archives and Records Administration, the historians responsible for keeping a record of every incumbent president. After leaving the White House, Trump initially refused to hand over the records they had requested. When he finally did, it was clear that he had a number of documents with secret and top secret classification marks.

For months, Trump has been fighting to slow down the federal investigation. His lawyers managed to land a friendly judge in South Florida who briefly blocked the FBI from reviewing the evidence and then forced a massive document review that tied the Justice Department down.

In addition to federal authorities investigating whether Trump broke the law for the retention of classified documents, the Fulton County prosecutor in Atlanta is conducting a criminal investigation into how Trump intimidated an election official there. Trump has repeatedly dismissed all of these investigations as politically motivated and appears to be using his 2024 presidential race as cover.

Trump, who was impeached twice by Congress but spared by Republicans in the Senate, is the first of the nations 46 presidents in 233 years to face criminal charges after leaving office.

In a four-minute video taken in front of a painting of a former US president titled The Doctrine Of Monroe, Trump repeatedly asserted his innocence and called the charges a war.

I am innocent, and we will prove it very, very strongly and hopefully very quickly, he said.

In a speech that began in the third person and tore through the US justice system, Trump dismissed the entire ordeal as nothing more than a brazen attempt to snatch his spectacular return to the White House.

This is election interference at the highest level, he said. They’re coming after me, because now we’re leading the polls again by a lot against Biden and against the Republicans by a lot…they thought they were going to stop us using what’s called war. And that’s what it is. This is a war for the law. And we can’t let it happen. Our country is going to hell, and they’re going after Donald Trump, militarizing the Justice Department.

