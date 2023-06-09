Saudi Crown Prince speaks by phone with Indian Prime Minister

RIYADH: Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister, criticized EU sanctions targeting Russia over war in Ukraine, saying they have hurt European economies while not ending conflict .

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial meeting, held in Riyadh on Thursday, Szijjarto hit out at European critics who accuse Budapest of failing to boycott Russian energy .

Energy supply is a physical problem, not a political problem, he said. It is impossible to heat or cool houses and apartments with ideologies or political statements.

Citing Hungary’s geographic proximity to Russia and the current pipelines available to European nations, Szijjarto said his country had no choice but to continue sourcing oil and gas from Russia for respond to his requests.

If you look at the Central Europe infrastructure map, as far as energy is concerned, you will see that due to the physical nature of the infrastructure, Russia is inevitable for us and is extremely important for us, from point of view of a secure supply of energy, he says.

If we reduce Russian resources, the remaining infrastructure will not have sufficient capacity to supply us with enough gas and oil.

So my question, still, to those European colleagues, who are super hypocritical and (raising) allegations (against) us, (is) whether they would replace Russian deliveries with gas and oil, even taking into account the lack of infrastructure. If there is no pipeline, how the hell will they deliver gas or oil to us?

The war in Ukraine has put a strain on Eastern European countries, which opened their doors to millions of Ukrainian refugees after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February last year.

Another impact of the conflict and ensuing Western sanctions has been a sharp rise in energy, food and other inflationary pressures that have been felt hard across Europe.

These sanctions make no sense, Szijjarto said. They are much more harmful for European countries than for Russia itself. They were introduced with the aim of bringing Russia to its knees economically, thus rendering it unable to continue the war.

It was a year ago. What happens now? We are now discussing the 11th sanctions package, while the first 10 packages failed, totally failed.

Russia certainly faces economic challenges, but I am pretty sure that we Europeans face more serious economic challenges than them. And, on the other hand, we are no closer to peace either.

Szijjarto welcomed Saudi offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, saying the conflict could only be resolved through diplomatic means. He also hailed the Kingdom’s efforts to stabilize global energy prices.

For us, the most important goal regarding the war in Ukraine is to create peace as soon as possible. It is very obvious that this war has no solution on the battlefield. This war can only be resolved at the negotiating table, he said.

Diplomacy must take over, because if diplomacy cannot take over, then the war will last longer. The longer the war lasts, the more people will die. And we don’t want that. We want peace as soon as possible.

Therefore, we absolutely appreciate the mediation efforts and the stabilizing role played, for example, by Saudi Arabia, because stability, predictability in this regard, are reliable partners (and) have a very increased importance.

We hope that the mediation efforts made, for example, by the Saudi authorities will be successful in the future and we ask you to continue to do so. The more mediation efforts, the more peace plans presented, the greater the chance that peace will come.

The ministerial meeting, for which Szijjarto was in Riyadh, attracted top diplomats from several countries, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Daesh, as ISIS is also known, seized large swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014 before the coalition was finally able to dislodge its fighters from their last strongholds in 2019.

Members and supporters of the group have also been responsible for several massive attacks in Europe and elsewhere, prompting governments to revise their security policies and revamp protocols for screening migrants and refugees.

But analysts now fear that the world’s attention on the war in Ukraine is distracting from the ongoing threat posed by Islamic extremism.

Hungary is quite concerned about the growing threat of terrorism, as this threat usually causes additional flows, (such as) mass migration to Europe. Such streams are also a pretty serious (to) security risk, Szijjarto said.

Given that we in Europe are now faced with the challenge posed by the war in Ukraine, another type of security challenge would be unmanageable for us. Therefore, it is of crucial importance for us Europeans that the terrorist threat is reduced. And without defeating ISIS, without repelling ISIS, it is impossible to (reduce) the terrorist threat.

Szijjarto said he appreciated the Kingdom’s efforts to keep the issue of terrorism high on the international agenda and warned against complacency.

We very much appreciate the role of Saudi Arabia in the fight against terrorism, in the fight against ISIS. And we are really grateful to the Saudi authorities for organizing the meeting of the anti-ISIS coalition, because we believe that the efforts of this coalition now need to be reinforced on many occasions.

Each time the Islamic State strengthens, the migratory flows increase. And the more people there are involved in the migratory flows, the more terrorists have the chance to come to Europe. An increased terrorist threat here usually leads to an increased terrorist threat in Europe.

In January 2020, Szijjarto said that Hungarian companies were well placed to play a role in Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s economic diversification and social reform program, particularly in the areas of agriculture, housing and government. electronic.

Asked about the progress made in Saudi-Hungarian relations since then, the minister said bridges had been cleared for an expansion of trade and investment.

The technologies that Hungarian companies, universities and research institutes have mainly worked on are also very useful from the point of view of the development of the Saudi economy, he said.

You have made huge efforts here in Saudi Arabia to modernize the infrastructure, but for future development, Hungarian companies are also at our disposal.

Saudi Arabia and Hungary enjoy political cooperation based on trust and respect, without any type of open problem. Therefore, it is up to the companies to find a way for each other.

So what both governments can do is pave the way to secure the necessary legal and financial conditions and assurances, which we have done. It is therefore up to companies to make the most of this good political cooperation.

The crisis in Sudan, where the army and a paramilitary group have been locked in fighting since April 15, is also high on the international agenda. The conflict has displaced more than a million people and triggered a humanitarian emergency.

Saudi Arabia and its U.S. allies have taken the lead in mediation efforts, hosting representatives from both sides for ceasefire talks in the kingdom’s coastal city of Jeddah.

Szijjarto said a solution must be found quickly to avoid a new wave of migration to Europe, adding that the EU had a role to play in supporting Sudan’s neighbors who are now home to hundreds of thousands of displaced people. .

We understand that the neighboring countries are now facing a huge challenge posed by the large number of refugees, said Szijjarto.

Therefore, we urge the EU to transfer an increased volume of financial support and assistance to these neighboring countries so that they can take care of the refugees, so as not to lose stability, so as not to bear too many burdens , financially speaking, and not to arrive at a situation in which neighboring countries become in some way transit countries. And then the flow of refugees will turn into a flow of migrants. And (after that) it would be a totally irregular set of developments.

In the circumstances, he said, we are interested in stability as soon as possible, we are interested in the people who have had to flee so that they can return as soon as possible and so that the whole neighborhood becomes more stable.