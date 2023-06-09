Donald Trump charged in historic federal indictment





Former President Donald Trump has been charged in the investigation into the classified special counsel documents, according to multiple reports.

Trump took to his social media site on Thursday to confirm the indictment, throwing accusations at the Biden administration.

The Justice Department did not make an announcement, according to CNN.

The indictment includes at least seven federal counts, including willfully keeping national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, false statements and conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to the New York Times.

“The corrupt Biden administration has informed my attorneys that I have been charged, apparently for the box hoard, even though Joe Biden has 1850 boxes at the University of Delaware,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, according to ABC News.

Outlets including The Independent report that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has provided evidence to the grand jury and will plead guilty to the federal charges under a limited immunity deal in exchange for his testimony, although Meadows’ lawyer denied to The Independent that his client had accepted any guilty pleas.

News of the indictment comes after prosecutors investigating the case allegedly accessed a July 2021 recording of the former president acknowledging that he kept a classified Pentagon document relating to a potential attack on the Iran.

In early June 2023, CNN reported that the recording, which was made approximately six months after Trump left the White House, captures the former president suggesting he would like to share information found in the classified documents but is aware that his ability to declassify records after leaving the White House is limited.

While it is unclear what kind of evidence Meadows allegedly provided to the grand jury, it should be noted that he wrote of the existence of a “four-page report” containing information on “a plan of attack against Iran” in his own autobiography.

Donald Trump appears in a Manhattan court to face criminal charges on April 4. SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty

Trump was previously indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in March 2023 for allegedly paying silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

With that initial indictment, Trump became the first sitting president or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

In May, Trump was also found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll following a high-profile civil trial in Manhattan.

The latest charges against Trump, which could cause turmoil in the United States given his status as the 2024 presidential candidate, come 10 months after news broke of alleged mishandling of sensitive White House records. for the first time in 2022.

The FBI raided the home of the former president of Mar-a-Lago on August 8 as part of a criminal investigation that began after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed in February that Officials had removed 15 boxes of documents from the property that should have been returned at the end of the Trump presidency.

“As required by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump administration in January 2021,” the agency said in a statement, which also indicated that the former president’s team said it would continue to seek additional material legally owned by the agency.

Around this time, NARA asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump had violated the Presidential Records Act, the Washington Post reported, and later informed DOJ officials that some of the documents recovered contained classified documents.

Club Mar-à-Lago. Joe Raedle/Getty

Investigators traveled to Mar-a-Lago in early June 2022 and removed additional documents marked classified, The New York Times reported. Around the same time, a lawyer for Trump signed a written statement confirming that all documents marked as classified had been returned, according to the Times.

But during the August 8 search, FBI agents found and deleted 11 sets of classified documents, an unsealed receipt from the search showed. Some of the documents were marked top secret and should only be viewed in secure government facilities.

After the search was announced, The Washington Post reported that investigators were looking for documents related to nuclear weapons.

The warrant, which was also unsealed on August 12, revealed that the FBI was investigating Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records.

The New York Times reported last September that the former president was tipped off about his handling of secret documents in 2021 by a former White House lawyer, but Trump has repeatedly claimed that all documents stored at Mar-a -Lago had been declassified by him.

It is unclear, however, whether he has undertaken a formal process to declassify them. The claim has also been refuted by more than a dozen former Trump administration officials.

