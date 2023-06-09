Donald Trump is doomed. Finally | donald trump





Teflon Don seems about to become the criminal Don.

It’s time.

Donald Trump is facing the legal recognition he earned after debasing all moral, ethical and legal standards in pursuit of the two defining aspects of his dirty little life: money and fame.

The wheel has turned. The inconceivable has become real. The reward that millions of enlightened Americans have hoped for, desired and yearned for for a long, often discouraging time has arrived.

Finally.

Just months after a New York District Attorney showed him the way by charging Trump in a silent payoff scheme to a porn star, the United States Department of Justice also did so. his duty belatedly.

Finally.

Perhaps the G-man leading a series of Trump investigations, Special Counsel Jack Smith, was inspired to act by the willpower and bravery of two women who refused to be intimidated by a thug-turned-president. .

Writer E Jean Carroll and actress Stormy Daniels took on Trump when no one else would, knowing, I’m sure, that ugly and relentless attacks were inevitably in store. Rather than buckle or step back, they got up and moved forward. Enlightened Americans owe them both an abiding debt of gratitude for fighting the good fight and winning.

It will be up to the Department of Justice to follow their honorable example and achieve the same oh so satisfying result.

Initially, Trump will reportedly appear before a magistrate in Miami early next week to face a seven-count federal indictment after a long and sometimes painstaking investigation into his hoarding classified documents in his garish seaside lair, Mar-a-Lago. Charges would include conspiracy to obstruct and willful withholding of documents.

Finally.

Early reports on the charges variously portrayed the unprecedented ruling against a former president as a politically momentous event.

For once, the hyperbole was justified.

This career crook who absurdly became Commander-in-Chief of the United States with his bile and bluster avoided accountability. So far.

This time the bile and the bluster didn’t work.

True to his rank and manipulative nature, Trump attempted to get ahead of the story by announcing the multi-count indictment on a social media site populated by his fanatical worthy supporters. his desolate character: illiterate and perpetually angry.

I would never have thought possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, Trumpthundered. Think again, Mr. former president. Think again.

The legal rubicon is crossed. Trump, I am convinced, will not be able to recover from this.

Day by day, the bemused aura of invincibility that has protected Trump is eroding one toxic layer after another.

Trump, I think, feels it. Bravado has been replaced by panic. He no longer controls events or the narrative. Trump’s fate will be decided by people beyond his hideous reach and by the creeping gallery of sycophants on and off cable TV who also make his sinister bid for money and fame.

It’s no wonder his all-caps outbursts have a desperate quality that betrays a fear of what lies ahead: a Florida courtroom, seasoned prosecutors, and an avalanche of incriminating evidence, including, apparently, a tape. audio of Trump admitting he snagged a classified document on Iran attack plans written by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The prospect that Trump’s talkative hubris might help doom him is as delightful as it is fitting.

Despite the indictments, it remains likely that Trump will become the Republican nominee. Yet he will be bloodied by his Republican challengers who have shown a surprising willingness in recent days to speak candidly about how his erratic conduct in office and the precipitating role he played in the January 6 insurgency l were disqualified from the presidency.

The special counsel may also issue other indictments in this regard. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence will not only be emboldened by current and future indictments, but encouraged to keep attacking. They will gradually reduce Trump’s appeal to independent voters who won’t agree to support an up-and-coming federal prison inmate.

And, of course, there may be more ammunition on the horizon as a Georgia prosecutor looks set to indict Trump later this summer for his heavy-handed mob tactics to pressure the Republican secretary of state. for him to find 11,000 phantom votes to nullify the 2020 presidential election.

This is the stuff of which President Joe Bidens’ dreams are made.

His likely Republican opponent will be concerned about not going to jail and exhausting time, money and energy while Biden campaigns for re-election.

Trump will fall back on his usual tricks: turning indictments into martyrdom and undermining the legitimacy of prosecutors.

This tired playbook loses its potency.

History will remember that Thursday, June 8, 2023 was the day Donald Trump’s quest to be elected president in 2024 was doomed.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

