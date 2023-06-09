Boris Johnson has received the Partygate report from the privileges committee: what next?





Boris Johnson has now received the results of the Privileges Committee investigation into whether he lied to Parliament about partygate. Its content could decide its political future. The committee investigated whether the former Prime Minister misled the Commons when he said no Covid rules had been broken in Downing Street. All guidelines were completely followed in No 10, Johnson sadly told parliament on December 1, 2021. Basically, the committee determined whether Johnson knew or should have known this was untrue at the time. Johnson has since admitted to misleading Parliament, but insisted he did not do so on purpose as he was following the advice given to him by officials. When the statements were made, they were made in good faith and based on what I honestly knew and believed at the time, he told the committee. Now that he has the report, Johnson has two weeks to respond to its findings. Johnson may make other submissions to the committee, which it will consider before finalizing the report. It will then be delivered to the Commons and MPs will vote on whether or not to approve the sanction recommended by the committee – if any. According to the Daily Telegraph, Tory MPs would be given a free vote rather than being whipped into voting a particular way by party leaders. There is a wide range of options. Johnson could simply be ordered to apologize – or he could be suspended from the House of Commons. If he is suspended for 10 or more sitting days, it could trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat. For a by-election to take place, all it takes is for 10% of Johnson’s voters to sign a recall petition. Johnson has been the MP for the seat since 2015 and has a majority of 7,210. Labour, who have come second in every election since the seats were created, would imagine their chances of defeating the former prime minister. He could of course also choose not to show up.

