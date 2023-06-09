Trump news is now live: Latest indictment as ex-president charged under Espionage Act





Trump says he’s innocent as he’s charged with seven counts

Donald Trump has been charged with seven counts related to storing classified national defense documents from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 45th president of the United States will appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, his lawyer has since confirmed. If he were ultimately found guilty, he could face a maximum combined sentence of 100 years in prison.

Following the latest dramatic development jeopardizing his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Mr. Trump insisted on the social truth: I am an innocent man.

The corrupt Biden administration informed my lawyers that I have been charged, apparently for the box hoax, he bubbled in a separate message.

The Justice Department has been investigating the potential violation of the Espionage Act for some time, but has so far not commented on the indictment.

Mr. Trump’s rivals for the nomination have rallied behind him in criticizing the militarization of federal law enforcement.

One of them is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose campaign has meanwhile been accused of sharing fake AI footage of Mr. Trump kissing Dr. Anthony Fauci, hoping to smash him. discredit.

HighlightsView latest update 1686294002Donald Trump faces up to 100 years in prison – report

Former President Donald Trump likely faces 100 years in prison if convicted on all seven counts in the classified documents case, ABC News reported, citing sources.

The charges against him are willful withholding of national defense information, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Conspiracy to obstruct justice, punishable by up to 20 years.

Withholding of a document or record, punishable by up to 20 years.

Corrupt concealment of a document or record, another charge with a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Concealment of a document in a federal investigation, which also carries a maximum of 20 years as a penalty.

Concealment and False Statements and Representations Regime – both with five years as maximum penalty.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar9 June 2023 08:00

1686303934What is the difference between being charged and charged?

To put it as simply as possible, in the American legal system, an indictment is a formal notice that the state believes a person has committed a crime, whereas an accusation is a formal accusation brought by an authority government claiming that someone has committed a crime. .

But here’s Abe Asher with a much fuller explanation.

Joe SommerladJune 9, 2023 10:45 a.m.

1686302134What is the espionage law under which Trump is being investigated?

What do transgender whistleblower Chelsea Manning, 1950s Soviet spy Julius Rosenberg and former President Donald Trump have in common?

The answer, following the indictment stemming from the discovery of classified documents at Mr. Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, is that all four have been investigated, suspected of violating the Espionage Act of 1917.

When the FBI raided Mr. Trump’s property last August, they were looking for items that might violate the law, which regulates the handling of confidential national security documents.

Most often used against spies, whistleblowers and government employees who leak documents to reporters, the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

Joe SommerladJune 9, 2023 10:15 a.m.

1686300300After years of opposition, GOP moves to encourage early voting and mail-in voting

After years of criticizing mail-in voting and so-called ballot harvesting as ripe for fraud, Republicans at the top of the party want to change course.

They are poised to launch aggressive Vote 2024 campaigns that employ only these strategies, trying to match the emphasis on early voting that Democrats have used for years to lock in many of their supporters long before the polling day.

The goal is to persuade voters supporting GOP candidates that early voting techniques are safe and ensure they are able to turn in their ballots in time to be counted, thus putting less pressure on them. on election day turnout efforts.

Joe SommerladJune 9, 2023 9:45 a.m.

1686298500Inside the bitter rivalry between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom

It’s been over two decades since a state governor was elected to the White House, but you wouldn’t know that by watching the 2024 presidential race.

So far, six current or former governors have entered the 2024 GOP primary.

But no US rivalry is more pronounced in American politics than that between Florida Governor and 2024 Republican nominee Ron DeSantis and his California Democratic counterpart, Governor Gavin Newsom.

Josh Marcus reflects on the feud between the two men.

Joe SommerladJune 9, 2023 9:15 a.m.

1686296700 Now that the GOP candidate field is probably set, what do we know?

After a trio of new announcements this week, the 2024 Republican Party presidential field is all but set.

A handful of stragglers may step in later, but right now there are at least 10 top Republican candidates officially seeking their party’s nomination. And with the announcement phase of the primary campaign largely over, several leading Republican candidates will gather in North Carolina this weekend to begin a more aggressive sorting period.

It will be a long road to the GOP national convention in Milwaukee next summer when Republican delegates from across the country gather to finalize their candidate to run against President Joe Biden. Surprises are guaranteed. Fortunes will change. But as of now, all Republican White House hopefuls are eyeing former President Donald Trump, who is the clear frontrunner in the crowded contest.

Here are some takeaways from the Republican contest situation:

Oliver O’Connell9 June 2023 08:45

1686294918Trump’s lawyer says she’s ashamed and embarrassed

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, told Fox News she was ashamed and embarrassed to be a lawyer after the former president was indicted.

Ms Habba spoke on the Jesse Watters show amid news that a federal grand jury has indicted Mr Trump on charges related to his allegedly unlawful withholding of national defense information.

Each time, there’s a coordinated dance that becomes apparent to the American people because they’re smart, Ms. Habba said.

Trump’s attorney added that the indictments of the twice-impeached former president were the equivalent of a glowing ball meant to distract the American public.

I’m embarrassed to be a lawyer right now, she said. Honestly, I’m ashamed. I’m ashamed to be a lawyer. I am ashamed that this is the state of our country.

Report by Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar9 June 2023 08:15

1686293131Trump slams indictment in Fox News rant

The former president called election interference the highest-level federal indictment and claimed the Biden administration was the most corrupt in history.

Mr Trump told Fox News Digital he would of course plead not guilty to the charges when he appeared in Miami federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2024 Republican frontrunner is charged with at least seven counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy and unlawful retention of classified government material.

Former President Donald Trump speaking in a video posted on Truth Social as he prepares to be indicted on June 8, 2023

(Truth Social/Donald J. Trump)

Alisha Rahman Sarkar9 June 2023 07:45

1686291318GOP opponent calls on Trump to drop out after latest charges

While many Republicans in the presidential field are hesitant to criticize Donald Trump for his various indictments, one candidate has gone so far as to say he should drop out of the Republican nominating contest.

Donald Trump’s actions of his stubbornness [sic] contempt for the constitution to its disrespect for the rule of law should not define our nation or the Republican Party, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

It is a sad day for our country. While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction. This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect office and end his campaign.

Alisha Rahman Sarkar9 June 2023 07:15

1686289500For many Southern Baptists, the only question in 2024 is which GOP candidate to support

Southern Baptists form a core part of the white evangelical Christian bloc that voted reliably and overwhelmingly for Republicans in recent elections, and are expected to do so again in 2024.

But Southern Baptists are weighing their options in the realm of the GOP presidential primaries, with some already lining up behind Donald Trump, others wary of the former president, whom most evangelical voters backed in previous elections despite his vulgar language, his serial marriages and his sexual bravado. Some are looking at what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or other candidates might offer.

But even critics of many Baptist voters who embrace far-right politics have little doubt about the direction it’s taking in November 2024 to support the candidate who emerges from the GOP nomination process. The only question is how much fervor they bring to the polls.

Oliver O’Connell9 June 2023 06:45

