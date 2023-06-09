Malaysian and Indonesian leaders call on Myanmar junta to implement peace plan





Malaysian and Indonesian leaders on Thursday urged Myanmar’s military junta to implement the five-point consensus plan (5PC) drawn up by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to end the conflict in the Buddhist-majority nation. The statement was made during Indonesian President Joko Widodos’ two-day official visit to Malaysia, where he met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Widodo arrived in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, and on Thursday the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues, focusing on promoting peace, stability and security in the region. Indonesia is the current chair of the 10-member ASEAN bloc. The two sides discussed recent developments in Myanmar and expressed concern over the ongoing violence in the country, according to a statement from the Malaysian Foreign Ministry. Anwar and Widodo called on Myanmar to fully implement FP5 and reiterated their unified position that FP5 remains ASEAN’s main benchmark, the statement said. Shortly after the February 2021 coup launched by the Myanmar military, ASEAN released the 5PC plan when Brunei was at the helm of the regional grouping, which included the normalization of the political situation in the nation of ‘South East Asia. Bilaterally, the two leaders discussed various issues of common concern, underscoring their unwavering dedication to further strengthen the relationship. The two sides agreed on six elements, including plans to improve border crossings, boost border trade, promote investment, recognition of halal certification for domestic products, and maritime issues, including fisheries. Urging the European Union to work quickly towards a fair and equitable solution, the ministry statement said that Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta will cooperate closely to tackle the highly damaging discriminatory measures against palm oil by the bloc. Without naming anyone, Anwar and Widodo also called on outside powers to work with ASEAN to undertake practical cooperation. In January, Anwar paid for his first overseas trip to Jakarta since taking office last November. The trade volume between the two nations in 2021 reached around $23 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/malaysian-indonesian-leaders-call-on-myanmar-junta-to-implement-peace-plan-3664930 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos