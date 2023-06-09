Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s quotes used as college entrance exam prompts for the first time

Quotes from Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been used for the first time as essay prompts during the country’s highly competitive university entrance exams, known as gaokao.

A Chinese exam on Wednesday asked students to write more than 800 Chinese characters on their “understanding and reflection” of two Xi quotes said to “clearly indicate universal principles”.

Books about Chinese President Xi Jinping are displayed at a bookstore in Yan’an city, China’s Shaanxi province on October 15, 2022, a day before the 20th Communist Party Congress. Photo: Jade Gao/AFP.







The document, designed by China’s Ministry of Education, applied to students in 12 provinces and regions, including Xinjiang, Henan and Jiangxi. Elsewhere, students worked on different essay topics related to technological development, the sense of exploration, the power of stories and the classics of the philosopher Chuang-Tzu.

It was the first time quotes from Xi were used as gaokao essay prompts, BBC reported. Among all the Chinese rulers, only Mao Zedong’s poetry had appeared in the gaokao before. Mao, the founding leader of the Chinese Communist Party, is also widely considered a good poet.

One of Xi’s quotes used in this year’s gaokao was, “Blowing out others’ candles won’t make yours brighter while blocking others’ paths won’t get you any further.” Xi said it while attending the CPC’s high-level meeting in dialogue with global political parties in Beijing in March.

The second quote was: “’Spring is not just a single flower in bloom, but the blooming of hundreds at once.’ If there was only one kind of flower in the world, it would be tedious, no matter how beautiful. This comes from a 2014 speech at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Students taking the National University Entrance Examination in China. Picture file.

The trial sparked discussions on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Many users said that it would be easy to get high scores by analyzing China-US relations and mentioning “how the US suppresses China”.

“The United States is good at blowing out other countries’ candles,” said one Weibo user, while another said, “The United States is trying hard to hinder China’s great rejuvenation. This goes against the grain of globalization and would not benefit oneself by harming the interests of others.

“They say they yearn for the ‘hundred flower’ but really what they want is ‘all at once’,” one person commented on Weibo, subtly criticizing the quote saying that the government did not want diversity but homogeneity.

Weibo is heavily censored by its parent company Sina, the Chinese government as well as official media and institutional accounts, which review user comments before posting them on the platform.

In minds, hearts and souls

Beijing has worked hard to strengthen ideological control and promote “Xi Jinping Thought”.

The Chinese Ministry of Education has published a textbook for primary and secondary school students, Xi JinpingReflecting on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in a New Erawhich has been used since 2021 for a compulsory course.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping officiates in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Photo: GovHK.

Xi’s speeches, lectures and instructions have been compiled and published as a four-volume collection Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.

two volumes of Selected works of Xi Jinpingedited by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Literature and History Compilation Committee were published in May.

Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Secretariat, said studying the two volumes should be considered “a major political task” and education should be carried out to promote ” infiltration” of Xi’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics “into the minds, hearts and souls of the people”.

Support HKFP | Code of Ethics | Error / typo? | Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency & Annual report | apps

Help protect press freedom and keep HKFP free for all readers by supporting our team