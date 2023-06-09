Trump says he’s been charged in Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation





Former President Donald Trump now faces his second indictment this time, from the federal government.

Trump announced in posts on Truth Social Thursday night that the government has notified his attorneys that he has been charged and is expected to appear in the Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. The New York Times confirmed the indictment, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The indictment itself and its specific charges have yet to be released, but Trump wrote that he was apparently beyond the meaning of Boxes Hoax, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump for the classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago, which according to multiple reports was nearing a charging decision. CNN and the Times both reported that Trump was charged with seven counts.

Of the four ongoing criminal investigations into Trump, this would be the second to result in charges, after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs prosecuted Trump for falsifying business records.

Smith is also investigating Trump’s bid to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election, but that investigation has yet to result in charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is also investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory in Georgia.

The key fact at the center of the Mar-a-Lago case is pretty clear: Trump had filed documents at Mar-a-Lago at the time of this search that were the property of the US government, and which had not been returned. to the government despite demands and subpoenas.

But many of the big questions remain a mystery: Why did Trump keep the documents? What happened to the documents while he had them? What is the proof that he knew he was breaking the law? And did he knowingly try to mislead the government that he still had classified documents that could expose him to an obstruction of justice charge?

The context of the classified documents investigation

A few months after Trump left in 2021, the National Archives, the federal agency responsible for preserving government records, contacted his lawyers. Some official documents, which had been kept in Trump’s White House residence in two dozen boxes, were now missing.

A long back-and-forth between Trump and the Archives ensued, and finally, in January 2022, Trump agreed to return 15 boxes of documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago. He reportedly personally oversaw the documents that would be returned and wanted to release a statement saying he had returned everything the Archives had requested. But his own advisers did not believe him and the statement was never released.

Then, when Archives officials examined the returned material, they discovered 184 classified documents, leading them to question whether national security had been compromised. Officials also weren’t convinced that Trump had really given it all back. That’s when the Archives asked the Department of Justice to get involved.

Another months-long back-and-forth with the Trumps team ensued, this time involving DOJ and FBI officials. In the spring of 2022, Justice Department officials subpoenaed Trump for all remaining documents, making their request now legally binding.

Yet Trump continued to want to keep certain documents. In June 2022, DOJ investigators traveled to Mar-a-Lago to interview Team Trumps; the former president himself paused briefly. The team showed investigators where some remaining files were kept, but they maintained that there were no longer any classified files in the group. One of Trump’s attorneys, Evan Corcoran, gave the government a letter signed by another attorney, Christina Bobb, saying Mar-a-Lago had been diligently searched and all remaining classified records returned.

The government had reason to believe otherwise. They quickly obtained surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago that showed boxes of documents being moved from the storage area. They believed that classified documents were likely remaining at the scene.

Investigators discussed whether the FBI should conduct an unannounced search of the property, with some FBI officials reluctant and DOJ officials supportive, according to a Washington Post report.

The DOJ succeeded and the raid of Mar-a-Lago took place in August 2022, electrifying the political world.

How federal prosecutors built their case

Prosecutors later claimed to have found more than 100 documents with classification marks during the search of Mar-a-Lago and they even included a photo in a court filing.

A redacted FBI photograph of documents and cover agents recovered during the Mar-a-Lago search. US Department of Justice

But exactly what they found remained a mystery because, well, the information is classified. The Post reported that some of the documents contained highly sensitive information regarding Iran and China, including a description of Iran’s missile programs. Some reports mentioned investigators’ interest in a map among the documents. The government has also expressed concern that this information could compromise human intelligence sources.

With little concrete information, the political world was plagued with speculation about what Trump might have done. Was he selling classified documents to the highest bidder? Was he trying to blackmail the Deep State? These theories have never been backed by evidence, but a Washington Post report that agents were looking for nuclear documents suggested that they were indeed monumental things.

Yet a later Post article suggested that the most disturbing and speculative theories about why Trump was keeping classified documents were unfounded, in the eyes of investigators. They came to believe, instead, that his motive was largely his ego and his desire to keep the materials as trophies or keepsakes, according to the Post. Of course, that wouldn’t get him off the hook for breaking the Classified Information Act, many such hoarders have been prosecuted.

The warrant used for the search of Mar-a-Lago cited three crimes that could have been committed: violation of the Espionage Act (which criminalizes the improper retention or disclosure of national defense information), concealment of government records and the concealment of records to impede an investigation.

As the investigation continued from November 2022, under Special Counsel Jack Smith, the focus has increasingly shifted to the last of them: obstruction.

Smiths’ prosecutors obtained extensive testimony about exactly what was done with the documents at Mar-a-Lago, and they ultimately zeroed in on the role of one of Trump’s lawyers: Corcoran. He had given the government the false assurance before the search that Mar-a-Lago had been diligently searched and that no classified documents remained there.

Smiths’ team allegedly obtained evidence that Corcoran did this because Trump lied to him. So they wanted to get Corcoran’s account of what happened. They did this by arguing before a judge that solicitor-client privilege did not apply because of the criminal fraud exemption that the lawyer had been used by the client to commit a crime.

The judge, and a subsequent appeals panel, agreed with Smith and ruled that Corcoran should indeed testify. He did so in March and also delivered a lengthy voice memo in which he recapped the internal discussions of the Trump teams.

Investigators also asked about other issues, such as whether Trump showed donors a map containing sensitive intelligence information and a draining pool at Mar-a-Lago that flooded a room with servers for property surveillance images.

There was a snowball when news broke in January that classified documents had also been found at President Joe Bidens’ home and in an office used during the Trump administration and another twist when it was reported that such documents had also been found at the home of Mike Pences. (The Pence investigation has since been closed.)

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the Biden case, but there appear to be major differences between the two situations. Many more documents were involved in the Trump case, and as far as we know, Bidens’ team cooperated with investigators and turned over the documents quickly, unlike Trump.

Recent leaks revealed evidence in the case, but the indictment has yet to be released.

In the days leading up to Thursday’s indictment news, a series of stories emerged with new revelations about the evidence obtained by Smith.

Last week, CNN reported that Smith had a tape from 2021 in which Trump claimed to have in his possession a classified document related to Iran, but was unable to release it.

It matters because Trump’s allies have launched a dubious defense that he had already used his presidential powers to declassify all of the documents in question. His comment on the tape could be interpreted as suggesting otherwise.

Then, last weekend, The New York Times revealed that Smith had obtained a detailed voice memo in which a Trump attorney recounted the teams’ private deliberations. And on Monday, another CNN report said prosecutors had suspicions over the pool drain at Mar-a-Lago that flooded a room with servers for property surveillance footage.

Both raise the question of whether Smith believes there was a conspiracy to withhold classified government documents and evidence and whether he has evidence that Trump ordered it.

Much intrigue has also centered around Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Meadows had testified before at least one of Smiths’ grand juries (he had a separate grand jury focusing on Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results). But exactly what Meadows said was unknown. And the plot will continue until we get a better look at the indictment itself and its specific charges.

