At 70, Xi Jinping is “only at the beginning”

Rarely has Xi Jinping looked so deeply into his soul. With one in five young people in Chinese cities unable to find a job, the head of state and party leader recently called on the younger generation to ‘eat bitterness’ (chi ku) – a particularly cultivated virtue in China, in order to be able to suffer and endure the difficulties can.

He remembers his beginnings, when he was sent to work in the countryside like millions of others during the Cultural Revolution (1966-76). Look, it didn’t hurt me, but it put me at the top of the Communist Party.

On his 70th birthday on June 15, the “president of all” is China’s most powerful leader since state founder Mao Tsetung. His state of health is a state secret, but age plays no role for him in terms of power politics. He disregarded term and age limits, had his leadership role enshrined in the party constitution – so he could rule virtually until the end of his life. He created a “new era” in China, as the constitution puts it. Now a new world order must follow.

Strong man

What else shaped him: The collapse of the Soviet Union, from which he drew “profound lessons” for China. “One of the main reasons was that they wavered in their beliefs and ideals.” A “quiet word” from Mikhail Gorbachev was enough to dissolve the party. “At the end of the day, a real man was missing,” he told Hong Kong newspapers. This should not happen to China. The party leader likes to talk about “rough seas” and “dangerous storms” that everyone should prepare for – with him as helmsman.

Even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Xi Jinping stood with his friend Vladimir Putin and united against the American superpower and the Western order it dominated. Many Chinese people follow his propaganda because they fear that “if Russia falls, China will be next”, as it is often said.

radical change

Xi Jinping bid farewell to the old foreign policy doctrine of architect Deng Xiaoping (1904-1997) of “hiding his strength and waiting for the right moment”. China is bold in today’s world and is increasingly seen as a threat. “Xi Jinping sees China’s rise as a global power on par with the United States as a legitimate goal,” said expert Nis Grnberg of the Merics China Institute in Berlin. “He has made it his personal task to become a great power again.”

Xi Jinping also abandoned this principle of Deng Xiaoping: “It doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white. The main thing is that it catches mice.” It is true that pragmatism in business is not yet completely written off. But for Xi Jinping, ideology and party loyalty are at the heart of everything he does. Soon after the Cultural Revolution, Xi Jinping decided “to be redder than red to survive,” a friend said, according to a US intelligence report.

belief in the party

“Xi Jinping is a strong party supporter,” says expert Grnberg. “He believes in the unifying power of the party, its ideology and its strengthening power as an organization – the glue that is supposed to hold China together.” As the son of Vice Premier Xi Zhongxun, Xi Jinping grew up in the “red nobility”. The party as a legitimate leader is anchored in him like a “prince”.

He absolutely wants to prevent democratization and the associated loss of power and to push for the preservation of the strength of the party. “This explains the huge focus on ideology and party loyalty that Xi Jinping repeatedly insists on,” says Grnberg. “The party must fight for social, political and ideological hegemony and ensure total internal loyalty.”

Where is he going in China?

Politically and economically, Xi Jinping is pushing the country to the left, but in terms of foreign and security policy he is leading nationalistically to the right, says sinologist Kevin Rudd, former Australian prime minister and now president of the Asia Society . The grand leader strengthened party control over all areas of public order and privacy, revitalized public enterprises, and brought the private sector under control.

With an increasingly confident foreign policy, Xi Jinping is fueling nationalism. The party leader was driven “by the Marxist-inspired belief that history is irrevocably on China’s side and that a world rooted in Chinese power would produce a fairer international order,” Rudd wrote in Foreign magazine. Affairs. According to the Chinese expert, Xi Jinping could be “only at the beginning” – even on his 70th birthday.