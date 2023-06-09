Imran Khan says the stage is set for his ‘court-martial’





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the stage was set for his “court martial after the country’s all-powerful military vowed to try the masterminds and planners of the May 9 violence in military tribunals.”

His remarks came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Khan of planning the nationwide violence that erupted after his arrest in a corruption case on May 9.

Speaking to reporters after appearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday in 10 different cases, including two pending petitions and eight new bail petitions, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 70, said he knew he would be tried by a military court.

He called the trial of a civilian in a military court the end of democracy and justice in Pakistan.

The trial in the military tribunal will be illegal, he said, quoted by the Dawn newspaper.

They knew that more than 150 cases registered against me are groundless and there is no chance that I will be convicted in these bogus cases, therefore they decided to conduct my trial in the military court, Khan said. .

Pakistan’s mighty military pledged on Wednesday to tighten the noose around the planners and masterminds who have mounted a hateful, politically motivated rebellion against the state.

Khan dispelled feelings of being sidelined within the party and also dismissed rumors of leaving Pakistan.

I don’t have money to live in another country because [UK] pound has crossed Rs 400 and I can’t afford to stay there, he said.

He also dismissed rumors of a bitter meeting with PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi and said he had cordial relations with the former foreign minister.

Earlier, Khan spent four hours in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Rawalpindi and answered questions from the accountability watchdog in detail in the Al Qadir corruption case.

It was Khan’s second appearance on the case. At the last hearing, he was asked to elaborate on the questions posed by the NAB.

In a setback for Khan, dozens of disgruntled leaders who quit his party on Thursday have launched a new political party to fight a general election likely to be held in October.

Sugar baron and old friend of Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen, who leads the group of leaders, announced the launch of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) at a press conference in Lahore on Thursday.

“We are laying the foundation for a new political party – the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party,” said Tareen, flanked by former PTI leaders.

Tareen, who played a major role in forming the Imran Khan-led government in 2018, said he joined politics to play his part in improving the country.

“We have come together on a platform to make a joint effort to pull the country out of this quagmire,” said Tareen, who was disqualified for life after the Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that he had been found guilty. of assets beyond the means.

He said the country needs political leadership capable of solving all current problems, including social, economic and others.

Reacting to the new party’s launch, the PTI rejected it, saying the country’s problems could not be solved by throwing parties with people who came after forced divorces.

“Launching new parties filled with people who come after forced divorces is not the solution to the problems Pakistan is facing,” PTI said on its official Twitter account.

Khan’s arrest by paramilitaries from the High Court offices in Islamabad on May 9 sparked unrest in Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of several people and the destruction of dozens of military and state facilities by angry protesters from the PTI.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

