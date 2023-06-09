Donald Trump’s trial is a test for the nation





WASHINGTON The whole country is judged now.

First, Donald Trump, charged with seven counts related to his handling of classified information as part of his high-profile campaign for the White House, has become the only former US president to face prosecution. federal.

The charges are serious and a grand jury has determined they have sufficient merit to warrant a trial.

But Special Counsel Jack Smith, and by extension President Joe Biden’s Justice Department, has the legal burden of proving Trump broke the law and the substantial challenge of showing that he was not, as he is. suggests, unfairly targeted for political purposes.

Likewise, Biden, who stands to benefit from political injury to Trump and the GOP, must demonstrate that he is not abusing his power to take down his main rival in court rather than at the ballot box. Trump was impeached, but not convicted, for withholding federal funding from Ukraine to force him to investigate Biden, the top Democratic challenger in 2019.

Republican primary voters must decide if a federally indicted Trump is the warrior they want in 2024 or if he’s too injured to win.

So far, his issues in the courtroom, including a separate federal investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 uprising, New York State charges related to payments made to a porn star, a case in Georgia involving his effort to nullify the 2020 election there and his civil liability in the sexual assault of writer E. Jean Carroll helped him cement his lead in the field.

Trump’s Republican opponents have been forced to weigh whether to stand with him or risk the wrath of a base that could punish politicians in the primaries or a general election for abandoning him.

In this way, this first test of the millennium trial is one of more than a man who has consistently flouted the law and the specific charges against him. It’s a test of America’s political, legal, and social fabric unlike any since the Civil War.

Early signs on Thursday were of a system approaching its breaking point.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is second in line to the presidency, called the development a “dark day” for the country and issued a broad threat of retaliation against Biden, who also retained classified documents from his time as vice president. president.

“It is unconscionable for a president to indict the leading candidate who opposes him,” said McCarthy, who voted against impeaching Trump for seeking foreign aid in the 2019 Biden investigation. “Republicans of the House will hold responsible this brazen militarization of power.”

Biden and his White House remained silent on the accusations Thursday night. So did some of Trump’s rivals, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who said he would comment. when the charges were made public.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who votes in second place, came to Trump’s defense, as did Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C., who votes in single digits.

At the same time, most Democrats, and at least a handful of anti-Trump Republicans, believe the lawsuits are a sign that the justice system is working flawlessly.

“Our justice system has already passed a significant test, with a much greater one to come,” said Jeff Shesol, Bill Clinton’s White House speechwriter and author of a book about President Franklin Roosevelt’s battles with the Supreme Court. “Federal prosecutors have shut down the question ‘will they even try to hold a former president accountable?’ Now the question is ‘will they succeed?'”

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is seeking the Republican nomination, reiterated his call for Trump to drop out of the race.

Jurors would decide whether to convict Trump in the courtroom. It’s unclear how long a trial would last, and it’s possible he could continue to run for president even after a conviction.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman running for the Republican nomination, has previously said that if elected he would forgive Trump. But it’s an if-laden proposition.

Voters, first in Republican primaries and perhaps later in a general election, will likely decide Trump’s political fate. If so, the most important test is the will of the voters, the people who matter most in a democracy.

Some Republicans in early primary states say the indictment is likely to rally loyalists around Trump again.

“Like many Americans, I am troubled by the indictment of the former president,” said Vikram Mansharamani, a Republican who ran for the US Senate in New Hampshire last year.

“At this point we don’t have full information, but I’m afraid it would be considered politically motivated,” he said. “If that emerges as the prevailing sentiment, it will bolster Trump’s argument that he is the target of a partisan justice system and likely help him with some primary voters.”

But maybe not all.

In an interview outside of Pence’s campaign launch event in Ankeny, Iowa, on Tuesday, Kindra Black, 39, a special education teacher from nearby Urbandale, said she thought an impeachment could change the dynamic of the nomination contest.

“I hope so,” Black said. “We create a lot of rubrics for our students to assess how well they are doing in all sorts of things. I asked my husband the other day, ‘Why don’t we have rubrics for our presidents, you know, on a scale of zero to five, they’re fine? “I wish we could have a rubric for different things then, morals or decisions and I wish we could rate them that way.”

