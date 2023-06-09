Sam Altman | Narendra Modi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is currently touring India and other Asian countries such as the United Arab Emirates and South Korea, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Altman tweeted a photo of his meeting with the prime minister. great conversation with @Narendra Modi discuss India’s amazing tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. really enjoyed all my meetings with the people of the @PMOIndia.,Read Altman’s tweet. Altmans’ meeting with Modi could be crucial as countries around the world consider tightening AI regulations. The OpenAI founder had a series of meetings with world leaders amid the heightened debate over the regulation of AI companies. In response to the OpenAI CEO’s tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote: Thanks for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth especially. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens. — narendramodi (@narendramodi) At an event hosted by The Economic Times in New Delhi on Wednesday, Altman spoke about the need to regulate big players, including OpenAI. He added that small businesses and startups should be allowed to operate without regulation because it is important to let them thrive. Discover the stories that interest you Governments around the world, Altman said, need to think about regulating big companies like OpenAI and Google in a way that doesn’t slow down innovation or impede the positive economic benefits that could come from AI. We’ve explicitly said there should be no regulation on small businesses or current open source models, it’s important to let this thrive, he said at the ET Conversations event in the capital on Wednesday. . The only regulation we have asked for is (on) people like us or bigger. He was in talks with Times Internet Vice President Satyan Gajwani. Altman, who was previously president of the famous Silicon Valleys Y Combinator accelerator, said he was aware of the benefits and dangers of OpenAI, including potential misuse by dictators with serious geopolitical implications. He pointed out that generative AI will need more regulation, drawing parallels with nuclear power and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

