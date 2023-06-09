Honduran president begins first visit to China since severing ties with Taiwan





Taipei, Taiwan– Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday for her first visit since China established ties with her country, distancing her from former diplomatic ally Taiwan. Castro will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to jointly plan the future development of relations, China’s official Xinhua news agency said. She will also attend the inauguration of the Honduran Embassy in Beijing, according to state media. Honduras established official relations with China in March, becoming the latest in a series of countries to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan. China regards autonomous Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be taken over by force if necessary, and prohibits its own diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei. Beijing has intensified its battle to win Taiwan’s diplomatic allies since pro-independence Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016. Since then, China has successfully lured nine of Taiwan’s former partners with a campaign involving billions investment dollars. Beijing’s latest victory comes as tensions have risen with the United States in recent months, including over China’s growing assertiveness towards Taiwan and its growing influence in Latin America. Taiwan is still at the heart of US-China tensions, said Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore who focuses on Greater China governance. (Chairman) Xi Jinping and his team will spare no effort, especially in Taiwan. China sees it as worth pulling diplomatic allies out of Taiwan, regardless of the cost, Wu added. Beijing also sees such efforts as a way to counter increasingly frequent travel by European lawmakers and Americans in Taiwan. Such visits, including a visit last August by former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, usually trigger angry reactions from Beijing. Taiwan now has only 13 diplomatic partners: Belize, Paraguay and Guatemala in Latin America, Vatican City, Eswatini in southern Africa and several countries in the Caribbean and South Pacific. When Honduras considered switching to China, its government said it wanted new investment and less debt. The country’s foreign minister, Eduardo Enrique Reina, told local media in March that Honduras had asked Taiwan to renegotiate a $600 million debt and Taipei to double its annual aid to Honduras. Taiwan said it has continuously cooperated with Honduras to meet the nations’ needs. Experts say Honduras is considering major Chinese investments in infrastructure projects, including a new hydroelectric dam, which is part of a larger plan to build three dams along the Patuca River. China has already invested nearly $300 million in the first dam, which opened in January 2021. Castros’ first stop on his six-day visit to China – the financial hub of Shanghai – is another indication that the two countries are likely to announce new economic deals. She is to spend two days in Shanghai, during which she is to visit a Huawei research center and the headquarters of the New Development Bank – a project of developing BRICS countries – before heading to Beijing, according to Phoenix TV.

