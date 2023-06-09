Labor tells Rishi Sunak not to accept ‘pals carousel’ on Boris Johnson’s honors list | Political news

Labor has called on Rishi Sunak to stop Boris Johnson handing honors to a ‘pals carousel’ following reports the list could be released today.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s Shadow immigration minister charged Rishi Sunak of having “gave in” to his predecessor’s demands to appease factions within the Conservative Party.

He said some of the nominations looked “really very, very dodgy” and accused the prime minister of being “too weak” to block them.

He told Sky News: “Some of the people on that list, it looks like a carousel of Boris Johnson cronies and frankly the Prime Minister has given in once again because there are warring factions within the Conservative party.”

He suggested the Prime Minister felt compelled to accede to the former Prime Minister’s recommendations to keep “the Johnson wing of the party quiet”.

Picture:

Boris Johnson on the run this week



But he added: ‘Some of the names on it are very, very dubious indeed and the Prime Minister should not accept them.’

Prime Minister’s Resignation Honors are bestowed by an outgoing Prime Minister according to tradition but have often caused controversy.

A prime minister can ask the reigning monarch to grant peerages, knighthoods, dames or other awards in the British honors system to any number of people.

There had been reports that the former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and former Cop26 chairman Sir Alok Sharma were in line to receive peerages, but overnight reports suggest they were removed from the list to avoid the prospect of two potentially damaging by-elections.

Picture:

Nadine Dorries reportedly removed from Boris Johnson’s honors list



The Times reported that Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, was also removed from the list after the No 10 raised objections.

Ms Dorries and Mr Sharma were due to stand down to take peerages, which would have led to two by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Reading West, respectively.

Sir Alok holds a majority of 4,000 votes over Labor in his constituency of Reading West while Ms Dorries – who has already announced her intention to step down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next election – has a majority of more than 24,600 .

However, the Conservatives lost a majority of 20 seats in central Bedfordshire during May municipal electionsputting the board in no overall control for the first time.

A former minister told Sky News: ‘If we lose Mid Bedfordshire it opens up the question of Sunak’s leadership.

Asked about the reports on TalkTV, Ms Dorries said there was a ‘process’ and ‘the last thing I want to do is cause a by-election in my constituency’.

“I don’t think I will be entering the House of Lords anytime soon,” she added.

The Times reported that the names of Ms Dorries and Sir Alok had been resubmitted to the House of Lords Nominations Committee for verification, meaning their peerages could be granted later.

Asked about reports during his trip to the United StatesMr Sunak said he could not comment on his predecessor’s communication.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper also accused the Prime Minister of rewarding ‘failure’ by allegedly giving the list the green light.

“The buck stops with Sunak – he has to make sure Johnson’s honors list is shredded.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: ‘We strictly do not comment on honours.

Former prime minister Liz Truss also reportedly submitted a short resignation honors list.