Donald Trump has been indicted over classified documents





For the first time in American history, a former president has been charged with a federal crime. Donald Trump said late Thursday that his lawyers had been told by the Justice Department that he had been charged with handling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, and it was confirmed shortly after by a lawyer. Trump was being investigated for alleged violations of the Espionage Act that governs classified information, among other laws.

Trump writes on Truth Social that his attorneys have been notified that he has been charged. pic.twitter.com/dwzNHvX1jH

— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 8, 2023

On Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers were told in a meeting with Justice Department officials that their client was the target of special counsel Jack Smiths probing the surest sign, but the former president was to be charged. criminally charged for his efforts to obstruct government efforts to claw back the documents. After months of back and forth with the Justice Department, FBI agents last summer executed a search warrant in the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate, removing tons of documents from an area of private storage and his office, some bearing marks of the highest level of classification. . Trump has maintained that he declassified the documents before leaving office (although a gang allegedly disputes this) and that he is completely innocent, the victim of yet another witch hunt.

In his article on Truth Social, Trump said: I was summoned to the Federal Courthouse in Miami at 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is likely when the indictment will be unsealed and the details will be laid out for both Trump and the public.

While the indictment was filed under seal, CNN and The New York Times report that Trump was charged with seven counts. These counts include conspiracy to obstruct and willful withholding of documents.

Trump’s legal peril puts him in unprecedented territory. He surpassed all other presidents in being impeached twice and became the first former chief executive to be criminally indicted, first in Manhattan this spring and then by a grand jury in Florida. (Meanwhile, in May, Trump lost a civil lawsuit, filed by E. Jean Carroll, accusing him of sexual abuse and defamation.) Georgia prosecutors. Only Richard Nixon came close to being indicted when a federal grand jury considered his conduct regarding Watergate, but it ultimately didn’t go that far.

