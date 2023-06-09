Wiji Thukul not found, human rights activists report Joko Widodo to Mayor of Solo







Yogyakarta Human Rights Coalition speech demanding justice for Wiji Thukul at kilometer zero, Yogyakarta City, Friday, June 9, 2023. Photo: KBR/Ken

KBR, Yogyakarta- A coalition of human rights activists from Yogyakarta (HAM) reported politician Joko Widodo to the mayor of Solo. The report is provided in letter form. The reason is related to the poet Wiji Thukul who has been missing since the New Order era. Yogyakarta Human Rights Coalition coordinator Tri Wahyu claims to have found three credible records in Indonesia that show that 9 years ago or on June 9, 2014, Joko Widodo, who was still a politician at the time, promised to search and find missing Surakarta/Solo resident Wiji Thukul. “However, it is clear that his promise was to find and find Wiji Thukul, alive or dead. Seek first, he said about reconciliation and other things, but he said. Seek first , that’s what we mean he never made another speech or his opinions were Wiji Thukul,” he said after delivering a speech at the zero kilometer point in the city of Yogyakarta , Friday (06/09/2023). Wali Kota Solo Status Tri Wahyu has no problem with the status of the current mayor of Solo, who is also the son of Joko Widodo. Because according to Tri, it was based on the fact that on June 9, 2014, Jokowi’s position was still as a presidential candidate and a politician. In line with this, the coalition today reports Jokowi as a politician to the Mayor of Solo. “We don’t mention Gibran’s name because in the future Gibran might be replaced by another official, but the position of mayor of Solo will stay and stay. And Wiji Thukul is a resident of Solo. So that’s part of our pledge.to make sure that the guardian of Solo city doesn’t remain silent on the promise of a politician who made a promise and found a Solo resident, namely Wiji Thukul, but turned out not to be held,” he explained. Tri thinks Gibran is a reactive mayor, even though he is also the son of Joko Widodo. However, if the report doesn’t receive a response, it’s a sign that Solo’s mayor isn’t taking it seriously either. “Yes, hope is like that. And that’s because it’s about missing Solo residents, and it’s about human lives. And I apologize if he’s not responding, that’s also a sign that he is not serious about protecting the safety of Solo residents, in this case Wiji Thukul,” he insisted. Still zero Tri said the research effort up to ninth grade was still nil. Indeed, in the accounts of the three archives, it is clear that the words of Joko Widodo were to find and find Wiji Thukul. “We understand that now there is such a thing as non-judicial settlement, for example, he formed a team for non-judicial settlement, gross violations of human rights, etc. In fact, said Joko Widodo , Wiji Thukul is my good friend. , Mrs. Sipon is my good friend, then my children her son is a good friend of mine. Nine years he has not been searched and not found, even though he was missing”, he concluded. Wiji is one of 13 people who went missing between 1997 and 1998. He is a grassroots activist who often criticizes the New Order government through his poetry. Read also : Publisher: Sindo

