Foreign Media Highlight Jokowi’s ‘Cawe-Cawe’ in 2024 Presidential Election





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The declaration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that he will intervene or act as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres) has caught the attention of foreign media. It was noted that several foreign media wrote about the impact of this maneuver. Media Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Jokowi’s interference in the presidential election raised new political issues. However, it is believed that this will not violate existing regulations as there is no valid candidate in the contest for RI number one person. “Amid Jokowi’s admission that he will interfere in the election, observers say he broke no laws even though his optics may not look ethically good,” wrote the Singapore-based media quoted Friday (9/6/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Malaysian media The star also raised a similar issue. On May 31, The Star pointed out that Jokowi’s cavalcade in the presidential election had divided public opinion. “But his admission has divided opinion across the political spectrum, with one side lashing out at the president for his defiant neutrality, while the other jumped to his defense insisting it was his right to do it,” he wrote. Jokowi himself explained the purpose of his cawes in the 2024 presidential election. to meet the president, revealed Jokowi’s statement that he would hold cawes for the good of the nation and the state. “Earlier, he also gave clarification regarding the cawe-cawe,” the party politician Golkar said. According to Doli, the context of Jokowi’s statement is that anyone who becomes president or vice president in the future must have the same perception in the face of a difficult reality. Nevertheless, there is a great opportunity that Indonesia can take advantage of. “He is also aware that the political process in elections involves more political party leaders, which the president is also not into. So the context of cawe-cawe is involvement in how we can all understand the situation and the conditions and have the determination to continue to be a better country,” he continued. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Anies responds to Jokowi Cawe-cawe, hinting at potential cheating (sef/sef)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230609095949-4-444449/media-asing-soroti-cawe-cawe-jokowi-di-pilpres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos