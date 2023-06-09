Question before Modi’s visit to the US Will India abandon multipolarity and become a follower of the camp?

youNational Security AdvisorJakeSullivanis traveling to India next week ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ June 22 state visit to America. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has just left Delhi after finalizing a jet engine deal that has been in the works for a decade. vibrant democracydespite a congressional mandatereport on the state of religious freedomshaving castigated the BJP and the RSS for targeting minorities just a month ago.

So why has a Democratic administration, this one headed by Joe Bidend, decided to shut up and swallow its criticism of human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir, its concerns about theshrinking space for dissentunder the BJP government and its annoyance that India continues to buy Russian oil, which in turn ends up in Europe?

After all, you can’t hold a summit of the world’s largest economies in the G-20 and continue to ignore clueless champion wrestlers who have accused a BJPMP of sexual harassment.

The world is watching, for sure, but has decided to withhold public criticism for now. In any case, the governments do not criticize the other governments which would constitute a new trough in the relations between two countries. But the rest of the world is definitely watching and reading the statements from the International Olympic Committee and UnitedWorldWrestling telling India of its refusal to take action against a BJP leader. This tells you something about the BJP, its senior leadership and how lightly they take accusations of sexual harassment. This, as a summit of the world’s most powerful leaders is fast approaching in September in Delhi.

So why is the leader of the most powerful nation, the United States, holding its tongue over India? A word. China.

The United States has realized the importance of India

The United States has realized that only India can possibly contain China, its main international enemy, which will soon overtake it as the world’s largest economy. Even though India’s economy is five times smaller than China, it can be lumped into a group of similar small US-led economies called the Quad which can become a serious challenger to China’s ambitions.

This helps the American argument at home. Biden can explain in granular detail to those who accuse him of getting too close to Modi that Chinese troops have been eye to eye with Indian troops for the past three years, that they have seriously worried Indians because that the latter can no longer patrol the territories they used to cover until 2019. Moreover, no one knows what China’s intentions are.

Modis’ likely return to power is another reason the US is pulling the rug out of a state visit, as well as a private dinner the evening before the Indian prime minister arrives in Washington DC after having participated in an International Yoga Day event in New York. It is not yet clear whether Biden will join Modi at the Indian diaspora event, as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did last month in Sydney and as Donald Trump did in 2019; Democrats wouldn’t have forgotten how Modi converted the Howdy, Modi event in Houston into a campaign rally for the Republican leader.

India must maintain its ties with the United States

There are several reasons why Modi needs to push for a closer relationship with the United States, but not at the cost of becoming asympathizer. India is too big, too diverse and has too many balls in the air with several countries including Namibia, which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently visited and underscored the importance of its cheetahs to India’s policy of wildlife to scrupulously follow a nation, even if this is the case. powerful.

Yet the benefits are obvious. When India and the United States are considered close, as they were in the run-up to the 2008 nuclear deal and after, the Chinese have been forced to rethink in several respects, including on its border. disputed with India. In fact, in 2005, India and China signed a OK on guiding principles for resolving the border issue. But as China got stronger, it backtracked on its intentions to hold those border conversations with India. So having the United States looking over your shoulder in support is never a bad thing.

Second, the United States is the only country in the world that can still convince its best businessmen to invest in India. It will take years for American companies to mitigate the value chains that have been established with Chinese industry, but make no mistake: India’s interest in apples is a political message to communist Beijing: it is time to read the tea leaves no matter more iPhones are sold. in China than in India. Also, remember that Apple’s $24 billion first-quarter profitThis yearis probably bigger than the GDP of a small nation. Underestimating America wouldn’t do anyone any good.

Third, as renowned strategic business analyst C Raja Mohan points out in thisarticleForTHEIndian Express, the Indian ship may have already sailed from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific which official Delhi will continue to adapt, (even if) foreign policy discourse lags behind. While you and I debate the pros and cons of aligning with a power or thevirtues of multipolarityModis Delhi may have kicked the ball on the Americas pitch already.

And this is the argument of this article. A huge foreign policy shift is likely happening in the bowels of India’s decision-making apparatus. A few wrinkles remain to be smoothed out, such as Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s plea in Austin for the United States to drop its objections to the transfer of defense weapons technology that it wants to sell to India.

Will the United States listen and transfer technology after the sale-purchase of some initial defense equipment that India may, over time, manufacture in India? Will India refuse if the United States does not? Is it more than a sophisticated weaponry or is it a change of strategic mentality, of the place that India wants to occupy in the world?

Modis’ upcoming visit to the United States is probably the perfect place to start a debate on the subject: where does India see itself in this brave new world that lies ahead? Will India abandon its traditional multipolar posture and become a supporter of the camp? the United States ?

Jyoti Malhotra is a consulting editor at ThePrint. She tweets @jomalhotra. Views are personal.

(Editing by Zoya Bhatti)