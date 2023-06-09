What Britons currently think of Boris Johnson (and it’s not pretty)

Boris Johnson remains at the center of British politics nearly a year after announcing his resignation as Prime Minister. (Getty Pictures)

It has been nearly a year since Boris Johnson reluctantly ended his role as scandal-hit prime minister with his declaration of resignation outside 10 Downing Street.

Most prime ministers – think Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown – fade from public consciousness fairly quickly when they retire.

But even as a backbench MP, it feels like Johnson is still being talked about as much now as when he led the country for three years.

Now Johnson has reportedly received the findings of an investigation into whether he lied to Parliament about the Partygate scandal. The Times reported he has two weeks to respond to the Privileges Committee’s report before it delivers its verdict to the House of Commons, which will then vote on whether to approve the sanction it recommends.

Could this be the moment when he is ousted from his duties?

Here, Yahoo News UK takes a look at the poll which shows how Britons currently think of a man who, despite everything, is widely believed to still have ambitions to be prime minister again.

Two-thirds think Johnson should quit

The Privileges Committee report focuses on whether Johnson lied to MPs about the anti-COVID lockdown parties held in Downing Street.

While Prime Minister Johnson assured MPs that all guidelines were followed completely in Number 10. He could face suspension from the Commons or even a by-election if the committee finds him in contempt in Parliament.

But even if he survives, a YouGov poll released on Friday suggests it will be difficult for Johnson to regain his standing with the public.

Watch: Boris Johnson quizzed on behavior during the COVID pandemic (from June 1)

A survey of 2,071 UK adults on Tuesday and Wednesday suggested:

68% of people think he should quit if it is discovered that he intentionally misled the House of Commons

56% think he lied and should be held accountable. Another 29% think he lied but that the debate should move forward . Either way, it’s 85% who think Johnson is a liar, with just 5% who think he didn’t lie.

Only 26% think Johnson will be an MP after the next elections

60% think the investigation into his conduct is fair

It’s a representation of the thoughts of the general public, but if Johnson is forced to face a by-election, the only people whose opinions matter are those who live in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip…

Hope for Johnson?

In December 2019, Yahoo News UK spent a day in Uxbridge town center for a (by no means scientific) survey of his constituents a week before the general election. Given his position on Brexit at the time, Johnson was arguably as divisive then as he is now.

Yet for all the shoppers who called her ap**** and at***, there was just as much affection from others, with one even saying she admired her stupidity umbrella.

And even after the Partigate, it seems some of that affection remains in the constituency, with some polls suggesting a by-election might not necessarily be the end of his political career.

Tory peer Lord Ashcroft released a poll on Tuesday, which suggested Johnson would win a by-election with 50% of the vote, with the Labor candidate getting 33%.

Boris Johnson visiting a care home in Uxbridge in May last year. (Getty Pictures)

Ashcroft also found that more voters said Johnson was a good or great MP (39%) than bad or terrible (26%).

That prompted him to ask: Could it be that the more that is thrown at Johnson, the more his constituents want to rally around?

Ashcroft, however, admitted there were several reasons – from Labour’s strong national standing to other shocking revelations likely to emerge about Johnson – to be skeptical of his results. And another Tory poll expert, Lord Hayward, said months ago there was no doubt the party would face defeat to Labour.

Either way, Johnson’s underlying appeal – the greased piglet as it was once called – has been understated many times before. Could this happen again?