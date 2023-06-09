Trump says he’s been charged again





Donald Trump has been charged by federal prosecutors for removing documents from the White House, the former president announced tonight on his social media site. He said he was summoned to a US courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Multiple media outlets reported he faced seven charges, but more information was not immediately available.

I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, Trump wrote in a message, adding: I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!

David A. Graham: Keep Your Eyes on Jack Smith

In fact, the indictment is, like so many other defining moments of his presidency, both eminently predictable and utterly stunning. If it ever seemed possible for a former president to face such charges, it is mainly because it never seemed possible for a president to flee with a large number of documents and challenge then a summons to return them. Trump’s shock also reflects his sense that he was, or should be, immune to the consequences of his actions and not subject to the same rule of law as other citizens.

This indictment began to look likely in August 2022, when the FBI conducted a surprise search of Mar-a-Lago. Every new revelation since then has pointed to accusations. The feds have repeatedly asked Trump to return the documents; he refused, claiming that some belonged to him and that he had already returned those that did not belong to him. Some of the documents are considered extremely sensitive to national security. In the spring, I wrote, the big question was when, not if.

The indictment does not break the taboo of indicting a former president that occurred in April, when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of forgery. commercial documents. But the Florida case, apparently brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, represents the first federal charges against a former president. And that poses a far greater danger to Trump than the New York case, for several reasons.

David A. Graham: Lordy, there are bands

The public evidence in both cases suggests Florida’s case is much stronger. Manhattan’s charge is based on tenuous legal theory. As I have already reported, legal experts and former prosecutors consider the legal issues in this case to be much simpler. Many former officials have been prosecuted for mishandling official records and classified records. Trump has attempted to draw a parallel with President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, who both also took classified documents, but neither case includes the appearance of great efforts to obstruct to the government and refuse to hand over papers. (Trump is also facing potential legal issues in Atlanta, where a local prosecutor is investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.)

While the legal question for federal prosecutors is simple, the political calculations are much more complex. As if indicting a former president wasn’t explosive enough, Trump is the leading contender for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election.

But Trump faces his own political complications. Voters have shown themselves quite willing to forgive politicians’ personal failings, particularly over the past few decades and especially when it comes to Trump. (The Manhattan case, for example, stems from silent payments to an adult film actor who claimed a sexual affair.) But the removal of the documents is an act that stems directly from his role as president, and it involves the security even from the country. The deleted documents allegedly included detailed information about Iran’s missile program and intelligence programs in China, the kind of stuff that is kept secret at government facilities but allegedly crammed haphazardly into storage areas at Mar- a-Lago.

David A. Graham: If They Can Come For Trump, They Can Come For Everyone

Trump was also able to survive his two (also unprecedented) impeachments, both because he could view them as political processes and because he was ultimately accountable to politicians, many of whom were politically aligned with or feared him. his supporters. In this case, Trump will have to appear before a jury of his peers or a federal judge.

In Trump’s long career in and out of the courts, he has yet to face such grave legal peril, but its seriousness will not be clear until the charges are brought. Prosecutors could use multiple laws to bring these charges, with different standards and different penalties.

His defense will face difficulties, including the huge amounts of evidence obtained during the raid, as well as a decision that one of his lawyers had to turn over information that would otherwise have been protected by professional secrecy. ‘attorney. Trump will likely try to pass the charges off as process crimes, as if they weren’t just crimes, and steer clear of the papers themselves. He also claimed to have declassified all documents at the end of his presidency, but he produced no evidence for this, and his attorneys avoided making that claim in the documents. Last week, reports said prosecutors had a recording in which he appears to acknowledge that he cannot show a document to visitors because it is classified. And if he’s accused of refusing to return the documents, their classification status won’t matter.

David A. Graham: A guide to Donald Trump’s possible upcoming indictments

Trump is certain to make his strongest and most impassioned defense in the court of public opinion, where he will present himself as the victim of a politicized witch hunt. He previewed that argument in a video posted tonight. It’s a familiar refrain, and one that never carried much weight, but it also tied its staunchest supporters more closely to it. Yet the population as a whole has always been, and remains, skeptical of him.

Court cases take time, and Trump’s lawyers will do whatever they can to get this one out, trying to push a lawsuit beyond the 2024 election. If Trump wins, he likely would have the power to end any investigate and maybe even forgive yourself. This means that the court of public opinion can also reach its verdict earlier than any federal court, and the jury will be made up of American voters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/06/trump-indictment/674345/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos