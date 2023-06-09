Ramaphosa to hold talks with Xi Jinping on BRICS location change

President Cyril Ramaphosa finds himself in a diplomatic conundrum as he plans to change the venue of an upcoming BRICS summit to avoid executing an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The warrant, issued by the International Criminal Court in relation to alleged war crimes in Ukraine, has thrown South Africa’s preparations into disarray. The move raised concerns among investors and strained relations with trading partners like the United States. With Putin’s presence potentially undermining South Africa’s stance of neutrality, Ramaphosa is seeking talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other BRICS leaders to navigate this difficult situation.

South African Ramaphosa plans call with China’s Xi amid fury over Putin’s tenure

ByS’thembile Cele and Paul Vecchiatto

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Pretoria considers changing the venue of an upcoming BRICS summit to avoid having to execute an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends.

Ramaphosa spoke with Putin on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the August meeting of heads of state of the five-member bloc, which includes Brazil and India.

The president will make another phone call to Chinese President President Xi Jinping this week and call Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in due course, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the office of Ramaphosas. Thursday after a council of ministers. For now, plans to hold the summit in Johannesburg remain unchanged, she said.

South Africa’s preparations to host the summit were upended by the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin in March, alleging responsibility for war crimes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a court signatory, the South African government would be forced to detain the Russian president if he attends the BRICS rally.

The prospect of Putin’s visit to South Africa has heightened investor fears that his close ties to Moscow will threaten relations with some of its biggest trading partners, including the United States. Last month, the Americas ambassador to South Africa accused Pretoria of contradicting its neutral stance on the war in Ukraine by supplying weapons to Russia, an allegation the government has denied.

Geopolitical tensions have added to concerns over the impact on South Africa’s economic outlook of daily power cuts and logistical constraints hampering exports, with the rand falling to successive record lows last month. The currency pared some of those losses in June.

An interdepartmental committee headed by Vice President Paul Mashatile studying the repercussions of a Putin visit met this week to finalize a report on the government’s options, according to a person familiar with its deliberations who asked not to be identified because the information is not public. Legal opinions requested by the government did not identify any potential loopholes around the ICC’s mandate, they said.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana urged officials at the meeting to urgently address the issue to calm markets, and favored moving the BRICS summit to China, the person said. A spokesperson for the Department of Finance referred Bloomberg’s request for comment to a cabinet spokesperson, who did not immediately respond.

China is not a member of the ICC, which means Putin could travel there without fear of arrest. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in a phone call this month that his country is ready to support South Africa in organizing a successful BRICS summit. .

Chinese support

Chinese State Councilor and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong met with South African Police Minister Bheki Cele in Beijing on Thursday, Xinhua reported. China is ready to work with South Africa to strengthen security at the BRICS summit and elsewhere, and push for the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, the news agency said quoting Mr Wang.

The South African government drew international criticism in 2015 when it refused to execute an ICC arrest warrant for then Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who had been charged with crimes of war and genocide while attending a meeting of African leaders in Johannesburg. South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal ruled the government acted unlawfully and the ICC said it failed to meet its international obligations.

South Africa and five other African countries last month proposed a new initiative to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ntshavheni said Ramaphosa intended to visit both countries to try to understand the preconditions to bring them to the negotiating table.

Ramaphosa held talks on June 5 with other African leaders involved in the initiative, including Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Heads of state are available to travel to Ukraine and Russia in mid-June, the presidency said.

Pretoria would be willing to hold a peace summit between the two countries’ officials, including their presidents, if they were to attend, she said.

