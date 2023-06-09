ChatGPT creator Sam Altman taps PM Modi

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Responding to a tweet from Altman, the Prime Minister tweeted:

Thanks for the insightful conversation Sam Altman. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth especially. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens.

great conversation with @Narendra Modi discuss India’s amazing tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. really enjoyed all my meetings with the people of the @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/EzxVD0UMDM Sam Altman (@sama) June 9, 2023

Altman, the CEO of the company behind the advanced chatbot ChatGPT, after meeting Prime Minister Modi, tweeted: had a great chat with @narendramodi to discuss India’s amazing tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. really enjoyed all my encounters with the folks at @PMOIndia.

Altman has received praise for admitting there are pitfalls in revolutionary AI technology. He has spoken strongly in favor of government regulation to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI).

Altman recently testified before a US Senate committee where he also pointed out the potential for misuse of the new technology.

Within a few months, several AI models entered the market.

Mr Altman said a new agency should be created to license AI companies.

Although ChatGPT and other similar AI programs create human answers to questions, they can also be very inaccurate.

“I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go wrong…we want to talk about it. We want to work with the government to stop that from happening,” he said.

He also admitted that AI technology could replace some jobs, leading to layoffs in some fields and that the government should find a way to tackle the fallout.

However, he is also very optimistic about the creation of new jobs.