Lt. Col. Robert Birchums documents case proves Trump deserves jail time





Anyone who thinks Donald Trump was wrongfully charged for keeping classified documents should consider the case of Robert Birchum, who was sentenced to prison for the same crime, even though he was a decorated US Special Forces officer. Air Force who officially retired due to 100% psychiatric disability. considered combat related.

In January 2017, Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) investigators, acting on a pipe, searched the home of Lt. Col. Birchum in Tampa, Florida, just as FBI agents later searched the Trump’s residence in Palm Beach. The object of the two searches was the same: to find classified documents illegally preserved.

Investigators found a USB drive and numerous classified documents hidden in Birchum’s home and in a storage capsule parked in his driveway, just as the FBI would find numerous classified documents in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago. They also found a hard drive containing classified files in Birchums quarters in Afghanistan, where he was on his sixth and final combat deployment despite being diagnosed with PTSD which required hospitalizations.

There are at least two major differences in the case. The first is that Birchum has no criminal history, while Trump was indicted for falsifying business documents. The other difference is that Trump continued to deny, block and obstruct, while Birchum immediately acknowledged it.

He cooperated with Air Force authorities when questioned about the offense and submitted to a government briefing, providing detailed information, the pre-sentencing memorandum says. of Birchums. Mr. Birchum’s actions demonstrate his acceptance of responsibility and his genuine remorse for his conduct and his substantial attempt to make amends for his transgressions in the mishandling of classified information in his possession.

Last August, Birchum pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession and possession of classified documents relating to the national defense of the United States. He sought to avoid a prison sentence, citing 29 years of distinguished and heartbreaking service in the Air Force. His pre-sentence report notes that he was at the Pentagon on September 11 when a hijacked airliner hit the complex. And he remained at war until 2018, when he was granted medical retirement.

He was engaged in daily small-arms fire overseas and testified to receiving frequent small-arms fire and other directed fire while transporting insurgents in rotary-wing aircraft and returning fire in these situations, according to his medical record. Lt. Col. Birchum also testified to several hard landings in rotary wing aircraft.

His Air Force ratings describe him as superb and brilliant words that no sane person has ever used in relation to Trump. Court documents indicate that he was at one point the top air intelligence expert in the Joint Special Operations Command. Trump, you may recall, dodged the military because of supposed heel spurs.

During one deployment, intelligence assessments produced by Mr. Birchum supported more than 40 strikes against foreign terrorist networks, resulting in the capture or death of more than 800 enemy combatants intent on killing Americans, according to court documents.

His pre-sentencing memo notes that among other decorations, he received a Bronze Star for being part of a team that tracked down and eliminated insurgents who had shot down eight helicopters, killing 23 US servicemen.

Birchum’s medical records show he was scarred by a childhood where he suffered neglect, malnutrition and abuse (mental, emotional, physical and sexual), a stark contrast to Trump’s early luxury years. with a father who funded his business career. Birchum’s trauma and PTSD had resulted in suicidal ideation and two actual attempts, multiple hospitalizations and the prescription of psychotropic drugs.

In a letter to the sentencing judge, Birchum’s wife, Cristina, wrote: The loss of teammates killed in action and his own return home when some did not, weighed heavily on him.

Cristina Birchum, a civilian intelligence analyst who met her husband when they both worked at the Pentagon, added: In the summer of 2008 he started having nightmares, crawling on the floor in the middle of [the] night, as well as the many effects of PTSD.

She said Birchum began psychiatric treatment after learning that he too had injuries and that, although they were invisible, they were injuries nonetheless.

He was undergoing treatment when he was deployed in May 2016 to Afghanistan for a one-year mission. She described this latest deployment in the midst of treatment for the effects of the previous five, as the pinnacle of service to self, which was the story of Rob’s life.

In their own pre-sentencing memo, federal prosecutors noted that the unlawful retention of classified documents was still a serious matter, even though there was no indication that Birchum intended to do anything other than file them. hoard.

The tortious conduct of the defendants in this case is a blatant example of willful withholding, the memo states.

A section of the document that contains a principle applicable to all defendants, regardless of their position in life, is titled The Need to Avoid Unwarranted Sentencing Disparities. In it, prosecutors noted the outcome of several similar detention cases: an NSA contractor got 108 months; an NSA staff member got 68 months; a retired army special forces master sergeant got 66 months.

On June 1, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Miz considered Birchum’s life story and sentenced him to three years, a reasonable minimum for endangering national security, and ordered that he receives appropriate and necessary mental health treatment.

On Thursday evening, news emerged that Trump had been indicted for tampering with classified documents and obstructing the ensuing investigation. If found guilty, he will appear for sentencing as someone who focused on self-service. And, former president or not, it would be hard to argue that he should get anything less than the veteran who will soon become inmate 45400-510.

