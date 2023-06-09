Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and Wury Ma’ruf Amin arrive in Bali, visit SDN 4 Manukaya Gianyar, here is the agenda





BALITREN.COM – Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin arrived in Bali today socializing CTPS at SDN 4 Manukaya Gianyar The arrival of the First Lady of the Republic of Indonesia Iriana Joko Widodo with Vice President Wury Ma’ruf Amin in the province of Bali was welcomed with joy. Ms. Iriana and Ms. Wury along with a group from the Solidarity Action Organization for Indonesian Cabinet Advanced Era (OASE KIM) arrived in Bali on Friday, June 9, 2023 this morning. Ms Iriana and Ms Wury with KIM OASE group are to visit Manukaya 4 Public Primary School (SDN) Gianyar as part of Handwashing with Soap (CTPS) movement demonstration, exercise and try traditional games with the students. Also Read: Not Accepting Being Called Lord, Luhut Explains Why He Has 15 Positions Balitren cited the presidenri.go.id page, the two arrived in Bali using a Boeing TNI AU 737-400. The plane containing Ms Iriana and her entourage landed at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Badung Regency at around 09:10 WITA after taking off from Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport, Jakarta at around 06:40 WIT. Arrived in Bali, Ms. Iriana’s group was welcomed by Ms. Endang Pramono, Ms. Liza Thohir, Ms. Sri Suparni Bahlil, Ms. Metty Herindra, Ms. Suzana R. Teten Masduki, Ms. Ernawati Trenggono, Ms. Lilia A. Dohong and Ms. Vero Yudo . And also seen welcoming the presence of Mrs. Iriana under the stairs of the plane, namely Mrs. Putri Koster, Mrs. Dini Triandari Apriyanto, and Mrs. Ketut Putu Jayan. In addition to visiting SDN 4 Manukaya, the first lady and her entourage are to attend the parade of women in traditional Balinese kebayas tonight at the Bali Art Center in Denpasar. What is CTPS? Balitren quoted via page diskes.baliprov.go.id, Handwashing with soap (CTPS) is a simple way to prevent disease from an early age. Also Read: Maximizing Catfish Culture Results, Denpasar City Government Monitoring Demplot, Yields Translucent 126 kg End of May This is done because hands are limbs that often become germ-carrying intermediaries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.balitren.com/berita/7959080542/ibu-iriana-joko-widodo-dan-wury-maruf-amin-tiba-di-bali-kunjungi-sdn-4-manukaya-gianyar-ini-agendannya

