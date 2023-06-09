Narendra Modi talks about the vast potential of AI in India and the future





Image source: FREEPIK PM Modi recognizes the potential of AI in India’s tech ecosystem after meeting OpenAI CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made news when he expressed his belief in the immense potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to empower India’s tech ecosystem, especially among the youth. The Prime Minister’s statement follows a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the nation’s capital. Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet: “Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI to improve India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth especially. He added, “We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation to empower our citizens.” During their meeting earlier today, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared that he had the opportunity to meet and engage in discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the remarkable technology ecosystem of India. Altman, who also gave a speech at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), mentioned that he had a great conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman tweeted, “Great chat with @narendramodi to discuss India’s amazing tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI.” Image source: FILE AI He added, “I really enjoyed all my encounters with @PMOIndia folks.” ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Compact, Sleek and Stunning Performer Altman clarified that the company responsible for ChatGPT is currently not involved in the formation of GPT5, the intended successor to GPT4. “We have a lot of work to do before GPT5. It takes a long time. We are far from it,” Altman told a conference organized by The Economic Times in Delhi. ALSO READ Minecraft: Bedrock Edition now available on Chromebook “We are working on the new ideas we think we need for this, but we are far from the start. There must be more security audits: I would like to be able to tell you about the schedule for the next GPT,” he said. he declares. added. Amid growing concerns among AI researchers and Big Tech executives about the technology’s rapid advancement, Altman’s remarks align with ongoing discussions about the pace of AI development. In March, a group of prominent AI entrepreneurs and researchers, including Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, penned an open letter urging all AI labs to stop the training AI systems more advanced than GPT-4 for at least six months. READ ALSO: Launch of WhatsApp channels for broadcast messages: know how it works The open letter, signed by more than 1,100 AI researchers and executives around the world, called for a temporary halt to “all large-scale AI experiments,” stressing the need to put such efforts on hold. After a few weeks, Altman acknowledged that the open letter lacked some technical nuances. However, he maintained that OpenAI had not initiated the formation of GPT-5 and had no plans to do so in the foreseeable future. In May, Altman admitted that when generative AI technology goes wrong, it has the potential to go significantly wrong. The admission came as US senators raised concerns about AI chatbots, including ChatGPT. Altman, who testified at a US Senate hearing in Washington, DC, stressed the need for government regulation of the AI ​​industry as the technology continues to grow in power and influence. Contributions from IANS Latest Technology News

