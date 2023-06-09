Donald Trump reacts to news of Pat Robertson’s death





Donald Trump on Thursday praised the late religious broadcaster and political commentator Pat Robertson, who sparked controversy for his comments on the LGBTQ+ community and critical race theory, among other topics.

Robertson, a Southern Baptist minister known for his conservative Christian beliefs, died Thursday at age 93. He was the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and campaigned to become the Republican nominee for the 1988 presidential race, but failed to win the GOP nomination.

“Today the world has lost an incredible and powerful voice for faith and freedom. Pat Robertson has shown us that believing in God produces results that can change the course of history. Pat’s legacy lives on in the many endeavors and lives he touched. He will be sorely missed. Our hearts and prayers are with his family!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, also mourned Robertson and praised the right-wing media personality.

“Pat Robertson, a great friend of my father, me and our ministries, has moved to a new address in paradise. Heaven is real and awaits all who put their faith and trust in God and His Son, Jesus “Christ. I Pat will be missed, but I know I will see him again someday. I’m sure his family would appreciate our prayers,” he tweeted.

Television evangelist Pat Robertson told reporters outside the White House on May 11, 1988 that he supported George Bush for the Republican presidential nomination. Robertson died Thursday at age 93. Mike Sargent/AFP/Getty

Some social media commentators had different reactions and sentiments when reacting to the news of Robertson’s death and citing his far-right views on social issues.

Erin Reed, freelance journalist and activist, tweeted: “20 years ago, same-sex marriage bans swept across the United States. Pat Robertson was on television, on all the major news networks, feeding them his fundamentalist rhetoric. He was the Matt Walsh of this fight. He will not be missed, nor will his replacements in today’s war on trans people.”

Keith Boykin, a White House aide to President Bill Clinton, posted a clip on Twitter showing Robertson speaking in various television appearances.

“Pat Robertson, the right-wing televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate who espoused racist, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, AIDSphobic, xenophobic and Islamophobic bigotry on the air for decades, has died,” Boykin tweeted.

Twitter user Charlotte Clymer quoted Robertson’s comments about the 2010 earthquake in Haiti that killed thousands.

“A day after an earthquake in Haiti killed 160,000 people, Pat Robertson went on Club 700 and blamed Haitians, saying they had ‘made a deal with the devil’. Here’s a video of his remarks. He never apologized. Imagine those in mourning hearing that,” Clymer said.

Gillian Branstetter, communications strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted: “Pat Robertson – who applauded the spread of AIDS saying ‘God weeds his garden’, blamed 9/11 on feminists and the ACLU , blamed Hurricane Katrina on abortion, and equated same-sex marriage with pedophilia — is dead Happy Pride Month.

Robertson claimed that the September 11, 2001 attacks were acts of God in response to pornography, the defense of abortion rights and the separation of church and state, according to the Associated Press. In a commentary on 9/11, he described Islam as a violent religion that seeks to “dominate” and “destroy.”

Among his recent comments, the former televangelist said last year that Russian President Vladimir Putin was fulfilling Bible prophecy by invading Ukraine. In 1998, he warned Orlando, Florida of hurricanes following the annual Gay Days event at Disney World.

Newsweek emailed the Center for American Progress, a liberal public policy organization, to comment on Robertson’s death.

Robertson, who was widely known for hosting CBN’s 700 Club TV show from 1966, had a “tremendous” influence on religion and politics in the United States, said John Green, professor of political science at the University of Akron, to AP in 2021.

“He blazed a trail that a lot of people followed,” Green said. “Polls show that many, many people watch – in one format or another – religious broadcasting these days. But in politics, I think what he did was help cement the alliance between conservative Christians and the Republican Party.”

