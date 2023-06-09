Iriana Joko Widodo visits SDN 4 Manukaya, Tampaksiring





Gianyar, DENPOST.id The First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin along with Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia accompanied by Putri Koster visited SD Negeri 4 Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Gianyar on Friday (06/09/2023). The visit of the entourage of First Lady Iriana Jokowi was welcomed by the president of the province of Bali TP PKK, Putri Koster; Diana Dewi Agung Mayun, President of Women’s Gianyar Regency Hindu Dharma Indonesia (WHDI), then participated in group gymnastic activities and played traditional games with students from SDN 4 Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Gianyar. Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin arrived at SDN 4 Manukaya, welcomed with a welcome dance and then taught the children how to wash their hands. The children of SDN 4 Manukaya looked very happy as they were invited by the First Lady to do gymnastics and play traditional games with Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin and the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia. Bali TP PKK Provincial Chairman Putri Koster said that SDN 4 Manukaya was chosen because this school is a healthy school, protecting the environment. In addition, this school still retains the traditional children’s games. This school is very spacious and close to the presidential palace of Tampaksiring. Putri Koster added that this group would also attend 800 women in kebaya detained in Arde Candra, Denpasar. This activity is also a series of the anniversary of the PKK of the province of Bali. Kadisdik Gianyar Regency, Made Suradnya explained that Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo’s visit to this school was a program of the provincial government of Bali. For the activities of the First Lady at school, the Gianyar Education Bureau donated several elementary schools in Manukaya and Pejeng to the province. “In the end, SDN 4 Manukaya was chosen, the school is shaded and clean, and the location is close to Tampaksiring Palace. We are proud because Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo visited Gianyar Elementary School,” he explained. Director of SDN 4 Manukaya, Dewa Ayu Nyoman Sri Susilawati, Spd, MPd., informed about the arrival of Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo and Ms. Wury Maruf Amin with solidarity action organization Era Advanced Indonesian Cabinet (Oase ) to see the implementation of the Healthy School Program and Independent Learning Program at SDN 4 Manukaya. This wholesome school includes physical health and nutritional health. Susilawati explained that the students of SDN 4 Manukaya had implemented the healthy school program. This includes requiring students to bring their own food and drink to school. Breakfast food and school supplies are nutritionally ready because every parent has to prepare it. SDN 4 Manukaya became one of the leading schools as they competed in the UKS competition at provincial level and won 2nd place.

While the number of students is 305, the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th graders have implemented the independent learning program. (116)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denpost.id/news/2023/06/09/681277/iriana-joko-widodo-kunjungi-sdn-4-manukaya-tampaksiring.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos